NBA
NBA PM: Spurs’ Blend Of Youth, Vets Leading to Success
The San Antonio Spurs are back in the playoff hunt thanks to a brilliant mix of youthful contributors and long-time veterans.
The San Antonio Spurs have long been a model of sustained winning – not just in the NBA, but in all of professional sports. The Spurs have transitioned from various eras and still maintained an unprecedented level of success due to their ability to develop undervalued talent. This season has been no different. To this point, the Spurs are 16-11 and sit in the 6th seed for the Western Conference.
The one constant in all of their success has been head coach Gregg Popovich. Now in his 24th season with San Antonio, his expectations for his team have never changed. Few coaches, if any, in NBA history have been able to consistently get more out of their rosters than Popovich has. This season is another example of that.
Naturally, this Spurs team owns qualities that have been associated with Spurs’ most historical version of basketball. They take care of the ball better than anyone else in the NBA, ranking first in turnovers per game. They still move the ball beautifully, ranking 12th in assists per game. Above all, this is still a team that generates good looks through team basketball.
However, the biggest reason for their surprise start to the season has been the development of their younger guys and how well they’ve fit with veterans. The Spurs have quietly assembled a really underrated young core of contributors that play hard and defend. Their vets have transitioned to roles more susceptible to winning.
DeMar DeRozan’s play has his name in All-Star consideration and deservedly so. Along with the usual scoring that has come to be expected of him, DeRozan has developed as a playmaker in his 12th season. He’s averaging a career-high 6.9 assists. This has really opened up the Spurs’ offense and his growth as a playmaker has made everyone else around him better.
Deojounte Murray may have taken the biggest leap of the younger pieces, now averaging 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5 assists per game, all of which are career-highs. Murray has really grown as a scorer by getting into the paint and he’s worked on a mid-range game that has been effective. Murray is also one of the best in the NBA at defending the point of attack. His 6-foot-4 frame and seemingly never-ending wingspan give him elite tools which are always evident when he’s containing penetration.
One of the more exciting players in the NBA that has flown under the radar is Keldon Johnson. In just his second season, he’s started every game for the Spurs, relentlessly attacks the basket and tries to dunk just about everything. He’s averaging 14.5 points and 7 rebounds per game at just 21 years of age, often showing himself to be a more than capable defender. The Spurs have something in Johnson.
The rest of the Spurs’ young core includes this year’s 11th overall pick, Devin Vassell, who has tons of potential as a 3-and-D wing player and shooting 39.7 percent from the three-point line. Lonnie Walker IV has shown himself to be a terror in transition with his athleticism, even consistently joining the starting lineup
Elsewhere, Rudy Gay has been excellent off the bench and really grown comfortable with his role, Jakob Poeltl is one best screen-setters in the NBA and his connection with Patty Mills has led to a bunch of open looks for the Australian guard.
The biggest concern for the Spurs has to be the play of LaMarcus Aldridge. He’s still a pretty effective scorer, but his defense has left a lot to be desired. His lateral movement is almost non-existent. The Spurs give up 116.6 points per 100 possessions with Aldridge on the floor, per NBA.com. Worse, they also have a -6.9 net rating with Aldridge on the floor.
Despite this, the Spurs have also continued to be a good defensive team. This season they’ve maintained a surprisingly stingy defense, which currently ranks 9th in defensive rating, per NBA.com. It has been their calling card and they’ve fallen back on it whenever their offense struggles.
The meshing of the Spurs’ youth and veterans has been very smooth. It has allowed their younger guys to grow organically into their roles, rather than being tossed straight into the fire and forced on the fly. There’s plenty of upside on this roster – but, heading into the season, many thought the Spurs would be sellers heading into the trade deadline, as they have Aldridge, DeRozan and Gay all on expiring deals. If they continue to win games, it’s highly unlikely they ship off anyone and continue to work with what’s on the roster.
After missing the playoffs last season for the first time in 23 seasons, San Antonio has a solid chance to start a new streak – all thanks to a youthful revival.
NBA
NBA AM: Team Basketball Fueling Historic Jazz Season
The Utah Jazz may not have a top-ten player in the league, but their recipe for success is similar to one that carried another team to a championship nearly 20 years ago.
The Boston Celtics rode Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen all the way to a championship. LeBron James captured his first three titles with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh and the Miami HEAT. Kevin Durant joined Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the Golden State Warriors and earned his first ring. Last year, Anthony Davis joined LeBron and won championship banner No. 17 for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The overriding theme for the best teams in the NBA each season has been all about star power. This year is no exception as there are dynamic duos on every contending team. Some, like the Brooklyn Nets, have even gone back to the three-headed monster approach.
While most every other team has decided to zig, the Utah Jazz opted to zag. Whatever the method to their madness, it has been working for Quin Snyder and his team. Today, they currently own the best record in the league and have won 19 of their last 20 games.
Should Utah achieve their ultimate goal of winning an NBA championship this season, the most likely team they will be compared to is the 2003-04 Detroit Pistons. While that team was oozing with talent, they are widely regarded as the best team to win a title that didn’t have an elite superstar on their roster.
The two players that mirror each other between these two teams are the defensive anchors controlling the paint. Both Rudy Gobert and Ben Wallace made a living by protecting the rim and securing rebounds. Neither of these standouts were relied upon for offense, but they were so defensively elite that it truly did not matter. Both Gobert and Wallace made multiple All-NBA teams and both had a season in which they led the league in blocks.
While Gobert is seeking his third Defensive Player of the Year Award this season, Wallace actually won the award four times in his career. Oddly enough, he won it the two seasons prior to the Pistons’ championship season and the two seasons after.
Just as Utah hangs their hat on defense, so too did the Pistons during their title run. The 2003-04 Pistons and the 2020-21 Jazz both rank inside the top three in defensive rating, net rating and opponent scoring while also being one of the slowest-paced teams in the league.
Looking at the shooting guards for each team, both Richard Hamilton and Donovan Mitchell have proven to be incredible scorers. Hamilton led the Pistons in scoring that season and Mitchell has been Utah’s leading scorer every year since his rookie season. While they both put the ball through the basket at a tremendous rate, the way they operate is quite different.
First off, Mitchell’s usage rate this season is higher than Hamilton’s ever was. The ball is in his hands often as he does most of his damage off the dribble. During Hamilton’s championship season, his usage rate was just 24.2 which ranked 31st that year. Most of his scoring came on catch-and-shoot opportunities after a series of off-ball screens. Naturally, he perfected this part of his game after learning from Reggie Miller.
The floor general for these two teams were both veteran point guards that were searching for team success late in their careers. Mike Conley and Chauncey Billups both understand the concept of setting up the offense and moving the ball where it needed to go. They are like-minded in that they were focused on distributing rather than scoring, but were fully capable of doing so when necessary.
Expectations were high for both of these players coming into the league. Billups was drafted third overall and Conley was the fourth pick in his draft class. Their career averages are nearly the same but Billups was able to take his game to a new level late in his career, which earned him the nickname “Mr. Big Shot.” His individual accolades are impressive but his ability to perform in the clutch is something that Utah is hopeful that Conley will be able to provide this postseason.
Bojan Bogdanovic may not be the defensive stopper that Tayshaun Prince was but he is a vastly underrated defender. Neither asset here were All-Stars but you simply cannot put a value on what they do provide. Every team needs a glue contributor or some form of an X-Factor that often plays a pivotal role on any given night.
The role of the essential sixth man for each of these teams is a comparison between two very different offensive weapons. Corliss Williamson was a major contributor for Detroit, but most of his production came inside, whereas Jordan Clarkson does most of his damage on the perimeter. Both of these guys had been starters for teams earlier in their careers, but have flourished in their role off the bench.
Williamson came off the bench in all 79 games he played in and was Detroit’s second-leading scorer (per 36 minutes) that year too. He won the Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2001-02 and Clarkson is the clear frontrunner for the award this season. In Monday’s victory over Philadelphia, Clarkson connected on eight three-pointers on his way to a 40-point night in 29 minutes off the bench.
Beyond that, Rasheed Wallace and Joe Ingles are two guys that can easily get under the opponents’ skin. While R. Wallace was known for his outbursts, Ingles just might be the best trash talker in today’s game. Wallace played 29 games each for three different teams during the 2003-04 season, which culminated with the title. He played five more seasons in Detroit after that, putting up impressive numbers and being selected to the All-Star game twice. While Ingles may not match the individual marks, he is definitely a key player that can elevate this team in the playoffs.
One big difference between these two teams is how they were constructed. When Joe Dumars took over as president, he had to make the difficult decision to trade All-Star Grant Hill, who was planning to leave via free agency – but, of course, Ben Wallace was one of the players Detroit received in that trade. Dumars then traded Jerry Stackhouse in 2002 to bring in Hamilton; drafted Prince with the 23rd overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft; and then signed Billups in free agency about three weeks later.
With this Jazz team, both Conley and Clarkson were brought in via trades and Bogdanovic signed as a free agent after a career-year with the Indiana Pacers. Oddly enough, both Mitchell and Gobert were draft day trades in deals with the Denver Nuggets. Ingles had an interesting path to Salt Lake City after the Los Angeles Clippers signed and waived him. The Jazz claimed the Australian and he has been there ever since. Elsewhere, Royce O’Neale went undrafted out of Baylor and has been a key cog for this Jazz team.
Utah is the true definition of the word team – case in point: they’ve had five different leading scorers in their last 12 games, which doesn’t include Conley, who has missed the last five with a hamstring injury.
Following their championship-clinching Game 5 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers way back when, Billups summed it up quite well: “They may have had better individual players, but we always felt we were a better team.”
Utah just might be able to say the same thing this summer.
NBA
What We Learned: Eastern Conference Week 10
What did Week 10 reveal in the Eastern Conference? Jonathon Gryniewicz takes a look in the most recent edition of Basketball Insiders’ “What We Learned” series.
We learn a bit more week-by-week about every team in the NBA. And now, just over a third of the way through the season, the postseason fog has started to clear somewhat, as some teams have really put it together while others have continued to struggle.
For better or worse, it’s been an up-and-down year for much of the Eastern Conference. But what are some of the more recent takeaways?
Boston Still Figuring It Out
Through 29 games this season, the Celtics are 15-14 and sit just barely fourth in the Eastern Conference. They’ve struggled this past week, going 1-3 while losing games to the Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks, all of whom are on the outside looking in in regards to the postseason. A talented roster, headlined by two of the league’s most exciting young stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Boston was expected to be among the best in the East this season; what’s gone wrong?
Consistency, something that, so far, has partly been out of their control. Kemba Walker has played in just 14 games this season. When he’s on the court, meanwhile, he hasn’t looked anything like the player he was even just last season. Walker, so far, is averaging the fewest assists per game (4.1) of his career, along with his second-fewest minutes (28.4) and points (17.2) totals. His abysmal field goal percentage (38.4) would also be the second-worst mark of Walker’s 10 seasons. If Boston is to turn it around, they need Walker to step up and look like the player they signed last season.
Beyond Walker, the team has seen plenty of fluctuations in the rotation; Boston has run out 16 different starter groups over the course of the season. Between his recovery, along with injuries to Marcus Smart and some of the Celtics’ other expected rotation players, the point guard position has largely been a revolving door. Meanwhile, Romeo Langford, Boston’s first round pick a season go and someone that was expected to contribute heavily with Gordon Hayward gone to Charlotte, has yet to even practice due to offseason surgery on his wrist.
So, while Tatum and Brown have looked like All-Stars, it just hasn’t been enough to keep Boston above water.
Aaron Nesmith, Carson Edwards, Jeff Teague and Tremont Waters have all had opportunities (and failed) to separate themselves from the rest of the bench. If they can’t get more out of that group, expect Boston to be more than active at the trade deadline.
Toronto Turning Things Around
After a 7-12 start to the season, the Toronto Raptors have won seven of their last 10 to get themselves to 14-15, sixth-best in the East and just five games back of the first place Philadelphia 76ers.
While there is no doubt Toronto got off to a bad start, the thought that the world was falling in on them was a bit overblown. The quick turnaround to the start of the season, with new roster additions particularly at center, combined with the fact that they are playing in a new city that required players to find housing, potentially move families and deal with some rather important life decisions should not be understated.
Back-to-back wins on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks should continue to do wonders for the teams’ confidence and chemistry. And, unlike the Celtics, the Raptors have solidified their rotation, at least for the most part. Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam have carried the team, while the consistent play of DeAndre’ Bembry, Norman Powell and OG Anunoby has afforded Toronto plenty of opportunities to rest their stars for stretches.
They might not have the same buying power behind them, but expect the Raptors to be an active team come the trade and buyout deadlines, as well.
Brooklyn Inferno
As we in closer to the All-Star break, the Nets have been heating up. In fact, in the midst of a five-game win streak, including 109-98 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, they would appear to be on fire.
Despite losing Kevin Durant to a hamstring injury that has kept him out since February 13, the team has continued to roll in large part because of the synchrony of James Harden and Kyrie Irving. When Brooklyn acquired the former Rockets star, the big question is how the ball-dominant pair might work together. And, while many expected they would figure it out, they have not only done so, but played with far more chemistry far sooner than expected. Yes, the ball has the propensity to stick to either of them from time to time but, for the most part, the duo has done their best to keep the ball moving and, should the possession call for it, let the other do their thing.
Further, players such as Jeff Green, Bruce Brown, Landry Shamet and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot have, if nothing else, been consistent and solid for the Nets on both ends of the court.
The defense is still a glaring issue, as the team 114.2 defensive rating is sixth-worst in the NBA. If they can improve on that end, even slightly, Brooklyn could be the toughest team to take down come the postseason.
These teams should continue to garner significant intrigue as the season continues, as should the rest of the Eastern Conference as teams vie for playoff positioning and continue to build up their rosters. Keep on the lookout for our next “What We Learned” look at the Eastern Conference!
NBA
NBA Daily: Julius Randle Has Arrived
Drew Maresca explores Julius Randle’s breakout season, making the case that he’s earned all of the praise that’s coming his way.
Julius Randle is everything for the New York Knicks – for now at least.
Randle entered the NBA in the 2014 draft. Selected seventh overall by the Los Angeles Lakers, the former Kentucky Wildcat was a bowling bowl on the offensive end, viewed as a seriously unique athlete.
But there were question marks, too. Criticisms centered around the potential inability of Randle’s game to translate to the NBA. He was regarded as undersized, lacking the length needed to play amongst big men and the strength required to bully power forwards. Further, while his form was strong, his jump shot was considered inconsistent at best.
Of course, a lot of those criticisms were valid; scouts do their best to balance enthusiasm and caution and, when a prospect doesn’t fit into an existing mold, they err on the side of caution.
But there was a mold for Randle, it’s just that of a unicorn. Charles Barkley. Shawn Kemp. Blake Griffin. Years later, that role had cemented itself, as many compared expected-superstar Zion Williamson to Randle prior to the 2019 NBA Draft. Some of those comparisons were facetious, while others were setting a floor for Williamson. Either way, it speaks to the challenges the industry has faced when projecting the non-prototypical player.
And, if we look back at Randle’s pre-2020-21 career, it’s understandable why fans and media members alike were critical.
Randle had stretches last season – like three consecutive 30-point games in December – where he looked the part. But there were far too many mistakes along the way; ill-conceived spin moves into traffic, just plain bad shots and missed opportunities to find the open man. What’s more, the Knicks ended the season in March at 21-45. So the “above-average player who doesn’t affect winnings” narrative continued to hound him.
The season before last, when Randle was with the New Orleans Pelicans, there was also evidence that he might be better than we all thought. He’d increased his scoring output from 16.4 points per game during the 2017-18 season to 21.4 in 2018-19. But everything else looked the same, more or less. Randle was also hurt by the fact that, in a supporting role alongside Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday, the team won just 35 games and failed to make the postseason.
———
The media can be cut-throat in what they demand of young players. And, more often than not, they are correct in their assumptions, at least its more tenured members are; no one has a crystal ball that can predict future growth, most players just don’t grow into stars.
But in Randle’s case, it’s safe to assume we were wrong.
Randle, signed by the Knicks as a 24-year-old, was almost immediately written off as a finished product with nowhere else to go but down. But he was not happy with his pre-2020-21 statistics, with being considered “average” or even slightly above. In fact, it doesn’t seem as though any of it phased him at all. Rather, Randle took each criticism as motivation and approached this past offseason with a renewed focus and dedication.
“A lot of people may have written me off. A lot of people may have had their doubts or whatever in me,” Randle told the media after Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, in which he scored 44 points. “And that was just motivation, that was fuel. For me, it was just coming back a better player and a better teammate than I was last year.”
The results speak for themselves. Randle, a player regarded as out of shape for much of his career, has yet to miss a game for the Knicks and is averaging a career-high 36.7 minutes per game. Tom Thibodeau has a reputation for leaning on his best players, so that latter stat isn’t that surprising, but the fact that Randle has produced so well in such a high usage role speaks to the work he’s put in. For reference, Randle is playing 4.5 more minutes per game this season than he did in his next highest season average (2019-20) – a 13 percent increase.
In the grand scheme of his breakout campaign, however, Randle’s durability and stamina have played but a minor role. He’s averaging a career-high in points (23.1), rebounds (11.0) and assists (5.6) per game, while he’s also shooting a career-best 40.6% on three-point attempts – up from a sub-30% career average – on a career-high 4.4 three-point attempts per game.
As much as Randle has improved as a three-point shooter, he’s also proven more self-aware on the floor. Randle has smartly split his shot selection across the parquet – shooting 21% of his attempts at the rim (a career-low), 20% from 3-10 feet, 19% from 10-16 feet, 14% from 16 feet–the three-point line and 26.7% from beyond the arc. And he’s shooting a career-best percentage, or close to it, from each range. The advanced metrics would also seem to support the idea that Randle is simply a different player this season; currently posting a career-high 20.9 PER, good for 35th in the NBA, Randle has also assisted on a career-best 25.9% of his teammates’ field goals when on the floor.
Still, Randle and the Knicks are 14-16, just barely in the playoff picture. How different is this year’s view of Randle if he’s still unable to lead a winning team?
Winning in the NBA isn’t as simple as some might make it out to be. The best rosters are often loaded with years of experience while, in today’s game, teams are almost required to have multiple stars if they want to compete. The Knicks, even with Randle, are unquestionably too young to compete this season. That said, Randle has dragged them to respectability so far this season, earning their young core plenty of that necessary experience along the way.
Fans often examine rosters in a vacuum — they don’t understand the effect that veterans can have on younger players. But the effect Randle has on his younger teammates is obvious. In fact, following Monday’s game against the Hawks, a number of those teammates, including Immanuel Quickly and RJ Barrett, gushed about Randle’s play, jokingly (or not) insisting on their leader’s inclusion in this season’s All-Star festivities. Their sentiment?
“If this man is not an All-Star, it’s a problem.”
And his coach, not known for overly pumping up anyone, did more of the same.
“Absolutely,” Thibodeau said when asked about Randle’s All-Star candidacy following the game. “It’s not just what he’s done statistically, but the impact on winning, I think. He’s making other people better. He’s played an all-around game, strong on both sides of the ball. He’s played an unselfish game, doing it in a number of different ways, playing multiple positions. He’s doing it all.”
“The most important thing is the impact that he’s having on winning and, hopefully, it’ll be recognized. But I know there’s a great appreciation by his teammates and his coaches, the organization, certainly our fans, for what he’s bringing to our team.”
Randle may or not be named to an All-Star team this season. The starters for the Eastern and Western Conferences were named last night and he was not among them – likely a surprise to no one. But Randle’s turned heads and raised eyebrows with his play this season. And he’s convinced a good chunk of the media, as well as a fan base that has consistently and predictably looked for the next best thing over the last 20 seasons, to trust him to lead New York into the future.
All-Star or not, Julius Randle is a star. And he might just be on his way to convincing the Knicks that it’s time to add another one.