NBA Rookie of the Year Watch – Feb. 5
Tristan Tucker provides an update to Basketball Insiders’ Rookie of the Year Watch. Two surprises enter the top six while the No. 1 pick begins to pick up steam.
With the Eastern and Western Conference Rookie of the Month awards dished out, Basketball Insiders is updating its rookie ladder, with several surprises leaping into the top six. With COVID-19 and plenty of injuries across the league, many teams are having to rely on their rookie players to step up.
1. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets (Previous: 1)
The Eastern Conference’s Rookie of the Month for December and January, Ball has continued to be remarkable for the Charlotte Hornets, earning a starting spot while Terry Rozier has been sidelined with an ankle injury. Over his last four games, Ball is averaging 19.8 points, 6.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals while shooting 52 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from deep.
It’s been especially admirable to see Ball put up great numbers against very good teams in the East, including the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. Against the Bucks, Ball flashed with 27 points and 9 assists in a 12-point win.
Ball has continued to improve his efficiency as well, his biggest weakness as a pro thus far. He’ll also need to improve his defense to remain atop this list, as the team is much better as a unit with him off the court, but this is Ball’s spot to lose for now.
2. Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings (Previous: 2)
Haliburton, the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for the NBA’s opening month, is on a tear as well and is seriously making a push for the top spot on this ladder. Haliburton plays like a 10-year veteran at just 20-years-old, showcased by his play down the stretch in the Sacramento Kings’ 116-111 victory over the Boston Celtics.
👑 Career-high 21 PTS for @TyHaliburton22
👑 5 threes, 4 dimes, 2 steals
👑 Heads-up plays on both ends
The Western Conference #KiaROTM gets it done in the @SacramentoKings win. pic.twitter.com/XvhhcCw78p
— NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2021
In the six games since our last rookie ladder, Haliburton is averaging 11.5 points and six assists. His shooting has been on the decline, but ultimately Haliburton is playing extremely well in his role off the bench for the Kings.
3. James Wiseman, Golden State Warriors (Previous: 3)
Wiseman has recently missed time with a sprained wrist suffered against the Detroit Pistons, an unfortunate circumstance for a player that was just starting to put it all together. Wiseman is averaging 12.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this season for the Warriors.
In five games from Jan. 20 to Jan. 27, Wiseman averaged 17.6 points on 61.1 percent shooting from the floor and the Warriors went 3-2. Now, as he sits with the wrist injury, the Warriors will certainly miss the impact rookie and his presence in the paint, already lacking size having lost Marquese Chriss for the year.
4. Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks (Previous: Not Ranked)
The New York Knicks’ rookie sensation is quickly climbing up rookie ladders across the league. Quickley is an exciting rookie that the Knicks just haven’t had in some time, exceeding expectations for both the team and their fans.
In seven games since the last rookie ladder, Quickley is averaging 17.1 points and 3 assists per game on 42.9 percent shooting from the field and 40.5 percent from deep.
What’s more important than his individual stats, however, is the play of the Knicks this season and just how much Quickley has been able to contribute to their success. New York has looked like a different team when the rookie is on the floor as opposed to starting point guard Elfrid Payton. In fact, when Quickley is on the court, the Knicks score about 6 points per 100 possessions better than when he isn’t, per Basketball-Reference.
5. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (Previous: 6)
The biggest knock thus far for Edwards’s rookie season hasn’t been his scoring as he’s always been great at that, leading all rookies with 13.6 points per game. What’s been keeping Edwards from closer to the top, however, is his efficiency from the floor, as he’s shot just 37.6 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three.
That said, Edwards has been much improved in that area since he was moved into the starting lineup, as he’s shot 46.3 percent and 45.5 percent from those same marks in his four games with the first unit. In those same games, Edwards is averaging 16.3 points per game and has upped the energy, despite the Minnesota Timberwolves’ continued struggles.
If Edwards can keep up this intensity, there’s no questioning whether or not he’ll rise up these ranks. It’s been a difficult task for the Wolves to monitor and measure what kind of player Edwards is with franchise center Karl-Anthony Towns out but Edwards is starting to play like a No. 1 overall pick is expected to.
6. Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies (Previous: NR)
Bane earns the sixth slot on the ladder this week for helping the Memphis Grizzlies to a 7-3 record across their last 10 games, good for the fifth spot in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies were expected to sink after long-term injuries to stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. but the play of Bane and fellow rookie Xavier Tillman has helped the team stay afloat.
D-Generation X 🙅♂️@DBane0625 // @Rookiedunker #HustleXFlow // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/gGBC0HX2Q9
— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) February 2, 2021
Bane is averaging 9.6 points per game this season and has scored at least 10 points in every game since Jan. 16. The rookie is extremely efficient from deep, as was expected from given his elite collegiate portfolio, boasting a 48.7 percent mark from the field and a 50.8 percent from three.
Honorable Mention: Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets
Isaac Okoro and Cole Anthony are playing fantastic ball this season, but this week’s honorable mention slot goes to Tate, who is helping the Houston Rockets become one of the most exciting teams to watch this season alongside Victor Oladipo, John Wall and Christian Wood. Tate is averaging 8.3 points per game and is the ultimate hustle player, being a glue guy that has played the sixth-most minutes among all rookies.
As more rookies find their footing, be sure to keep up with Basketball Insiders for the next entry of our Rookie of the Year Watch!
NBA Daily: ICYMI Pacific Division
Next up in our ICYMI series, David Yapkowitz takes a look at the Pacific Division.
Just over a month into the 2020-2021 season, there have been some interesting storylines that have developed across the league. And, here at Basketball Insiders, we’ve been taking a division-by-division look at some of those developments that might have gone unnoticed to the general eye.
So far, the Pacific Division has shaped up a little bit as expected; the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have risen to the top of both the division and league standings, the Sacramento Kings are still a head-scratching mess and both the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, even without Klay Thompson, have either improved or, at the very least, been competitive. That isn’t to say the division has seen its fair share of surprises, however. But what, or who, has surprised, exactly? Let’s take a look.
The Clippers Veteran Depth
There’s no question that the Clippers are one of the deepest teams in the league. They’ve got their two superstars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, while their versatile roster has given them the ability to play multiple different styles.
But what’s really stood out through the first month of the season are the contributions coming from the non-star veterans, specifically Reggie Jackson and Patrick Patterson. Neither player figured to be a regular in the team’s rotation to start the year and, for the most part, that’s held true. But a few recent injuries have opened up opportunities for both and they’ve taken full advantage.
Patrick Beverley, the Clippers starting point guard, is currently out with a knee injury. In his absence, Jackson has stepped in and provided the team with a huge boost. On Jan. 22, Jackson received a DNP against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He’s since been inserted into the starting lineup and has not only provided a steadying presence at the point guard position, but has been a consistent three-point shooter and solid defender as well. Jackson is currently shooting 39.1 percent from distance, the third-highest mark of his career.
Patterson figured to be even less involved for Clippers and, again, that’s mostly held true; Patterson has played in just eight games this season. But, when on the floor, he has flashed some solid production. After five-straight DNP’s, Patterson came off the bench on Jan. 17 in a win over the Indiana Pacers and contributed 10 points on 50 percent shooting from downtown. Later, in a start in the absence of Nicolas Batum on Jan. 31, Patterson chipped in 13 points on 5-5 from the field, including 3-3 from three-point range, in a win over the New York Knicks.
As the season progresses and rotations tighten, neither Jackson nor Patterson should figure to be a major cog in the rotation. But the fact that these two veteran are ready for whenever their name might be called would bode well for the Clippers come the postseason.
Richaun Holmes Impressing in Sacramento
Inconsistency has marred the Kings this season. At times, they’ve looked like a team ready to turn the corner and fight for a playoff spot. Others, they’ve looked like a team ready to continue the league’s longest active postseason-less streak.
With that in mind, it’s been easy to miss some of their bright spots, including Richaun Holmes. In his time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns, Holmes quietly established himself as one of the best backup centers in the NBA. But, this year, Holmes has emerged as a full-time starter for the Kings — and his production has soared.
Holmes is averaging a career-high in points (12.9), assists (2.0), blocked shots (1.8), field goal percentage (67.3 percent) and free-throw percentage (79.6 percent), while his 7.9 rebounds per game are also the second-best of his career. He’s become one of the best pick and roll bigs in the league and he’s a workhorse on the glass. Defensively, he’s been very effective as both a mobile big and rim protector.
And the Kings, who signed him to a two-year, $10 million deal back in July 2019, have him on a bargain of a deal for the rest of this season.
If he can keep up his current level of play, Holmes will be in line for a solid payday this offseason.
Cameron Johnson Earning his Keep
When the Suns took Cameron Johnson in the 2019 draft, there were questions as to whether they had made another boneheaded draft decision. Many considered Johnson little more than a shooter with relatively low upside, certainly not the lottery talent akin to where Phoenix had selected him.
But, as we fast-forward to this season, those critics couldn’t have been more wrong.
In his sophomore season, Johnson has emerged as a crucial part of an improved Suns squad with legitimate postseason aspirations. He started the season as a sparkplug off the bench but, on Jan. 18 against the Memphis Grizzlies, he entered Phoenix’s starting lineup and hasn’t looked back. Since, Johnson has averaged 9.7 points per game.
Johnson has certainly lived up to his college reputation as a shooter, but what’s truly been impressive is his willingness to put the ball on the floor and attack the basket. It’s not his best mode of attack, but Johnson has improved tremendously on the drive and, at times, has even looked like a seasoned veteran attacking the paint.
In any case, he’s become an overall dependable player for the Suns, the kind of player they’ll need to get back to the postseason for the first time since the 2009-10 season and be any sort of contender once they get there.
As it stands, these guys have been flying under the radar a little bit to too much for the fans at large, but they certainly have been noticed by their teams. But they won’t be the only ones; as the season progresses, more and more players or storylines should pop up and surprise us. Make sure to keep an eye out for them.
NBA Daily: Malik Beasley a Bright Spot in Minnesota
Without Karl-Anthony Towns, the Minnesota Timberwolves have struggled mightily to start the 2020-21 season. But, while bright spots have been few and far between, Malik Beasley has shone as bright as any. Ariel Pacheco breaks down what Beasley has been able to do so far and what he could do for Minnesota going forward.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are tied for the worst record in the league at 5-15. Without Karl-Anthony Towns, who has missed an extended period of time due to a litany of issues, the team just hasn’t been unable to string together any sort of success.
So, while there haven’t been many bright spots, Malik Beasley sure has been one of them. There were questions as to whether his new deal was an overpay by Minnesota but, to this point, Beasley has been worth every penny of the four-year, $60 million contract he signed last November. While some off-the-court issues might raise some concern, the Timberwolves couldn’t be happier with his play.
In the absence of Towns, Beasly has easily been the Timberwolves’ best and most consistent player this season. With a career-high in usage rate of 24.6%, Beasley has stepped into the spotlight, particularly with his scoring, as the 24-year-old has had a career year thus far; his 19.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists have played an integral role in what little success the team has seen this season.
Head coach Ryan Saunders has also done a great job of putting Beasley in the position to succeed. He’s been creative with his offensive set, taking advantage of Beasley’s quick release to not only put pressure on the opposition but to further open up the floor for both Beasley and his teammates.
Beasley has also done plenty of damage in transition, as the Timberwolves play at the fifth-fastest pace in the NBA; his 1.22 points per possession in transition is tied for 13th among players that have averaged at least three possessions per game this season, per NBA.com. With that in mind, Beasley would seem an obvious offensive fit alongside Towns, once he can return, anyway, De’Angelo Russell and top-pick Anthony Edwards.
Here’s an example where Towns draws in the help and is able to kick it out to a wide-open Beasley, who is shooting 41.9% from either corner.
Beasley’s range can extend quite a bit beyond the three-point line as well; he’s confident and comfortable shooting anywhere on the court, even from the logo.
Beasley’s pull-up game is also evident in both transition and the halfcourt and should help keep the opposition honest when defending Towns, Russell and Edwards.
Beasley can make an impact on offense with or without the ball and, as the Timberwolves look to turn it around, the depth and potency he can provide on that end behind Towns, Russell and Edwards should prove vital. That said, he could stand to improve as a playmaker; his shot can draw a lot of attention from the defense and, if he can leverage that into open looks for his teammates, it would add another dimension to the team’s offense and would allow Saunders to further incorporate Beasley into the gameplan when the team is back to 100% health again.
The major questions with Beasley and his potential fit with that trio, however, come on the other side of the ball, where he and the team lack any sort of discernible identity. Individually, Beasley’s defense has left a lot to be desired; he has the tools to be a quality, NBA-level defender — and he has flashed the ability to be so in the past — but Beasley just hasn’t been able to put it together on that end. Even being an average defender, would put Beasley in the conversation as one of the better two-way wings in the NBA and would go a long way in establishing some sort of presence for Minnesota on the defensive end.
Beasley’s hefty new contract would signal that the Timberwolves see him as a long-term piece, so it’ll be interesting to see how they utilize him going forward and when they are back to full strength.
Whatever they do with him, it’s clear that Beasley can be a high-quality starter in the NBA. And, if he can improve as a playmaker and on defense, he might just be good enough to be an All-Star. But, until then, Minnesota should be more than happy with what they’ve seen from him so far.
NBA PM: Defensive Player Of The Year Watch
Basketball Insiders continues our Defensive Player of the Year rankings as Dylan Thayer takes an in-depth look at the current frontrunners.
For the second Defensive Player of the Year rankings at Basketball Insiders, this aims to highlight those that have been lockdown defenders this season. The award has been won by big men for the last 25 seasons and the last guard to win the award was Gary “The Glove” Payton during the 1995-96 season. Will we see a guard in the rankings? Let’s take a look.
1. Myles Turner (Previous: 2)
Turner may not be the most well-known name around the league, but his defensive play this season should make him the frontrunner for the award thus far. He is currently averaging 3.9 blocks per game, well ahead of the next closest competitor –Rudy Gobert with 2.7.
The Pacers’ center is currently 14th in defensive win shares among players that have played at least 15 games. Additionally, Turner has been an elite rim protector with two games with 8 blocks; six at 5 or more. As the season progresses, the 2018-19 blocks champion should keep his name in the DPotY conversation as he anchors the promising Indiana defense.
2. Anthony Davis (Previous: 1)
The Lakers’ big man always seems to find himself in the DPotY conversation due to his defensive prowess around the rim. Davis struggled a bit out of the gate, but he has cemented himself in the conversation. After starting the season with zero blocks in four of the first five games, Davis has managed to put together nine games with 3 or more blocks.
Davis is second to only LeBron James in defensive win shares with 0.127, plus a very good defensive rating of 106.2 for the reigning champs. The Lakers are the best defensive team in the league at this point and Davis is their leader on that side of the ball.
If the Lakers finish first in the Western Conference again, look for Davis to be among the top finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year Award.
3. Mike Conley (Previous: N/A)
Coming off what most considered a down season for the former Grizzlies point guard, Mike Conley has been a huge factor in the successes of the Utah Jazz. As previously mentioned, this award has not gone to a guard since Hall of Famer Gary Payton won it over 25 years ago. Conley should be in the conversation to change that this season.
Among players who have played in at least 15 games this year, Conley ranks first in defensive win shares with 0.184, per NBA Advanced Stats. The Jazz are in the top two in the conference due to Conley’s elite defense on opposing guards. In the defensive rating rankings, he sits at fourth in the league with a 98.6 rating and, better yet, he is the only player in the top four that is a starter.
4. Rudy Gobert (Previous: N/A)
Gobert is having another elite defensive season, ranking second in the league in blocks per game with 2.7. Together, Gobert and Conley have been a nightmare for opposing offenses by locking down their respective positions on the floor.
The Stifle Tower has earned his nickname with the massive impact he makes on defense for the Jazz. While ranking second in the league in blocks, Gobert is also fifth in the league for defensive win shares among qualified players with 0.157.
The center also has a very stellar defensive rating of 101.5, almost as low as Conley.
Gobert should remain in the conversation for this award as long as he continues to be a defensive force in Utah. Although voter fatigue may keep him from winning a third DPotY trophy, he’s still a cornerstone for the perennially elite defense out west.
5. Clint Capela (Previous: N/A)
The Atlanta Hawks’ center has been a defensive force this year and it’s no coincidence that the franchise looks like a playoff team again at long last. Capela was a bit overlooked in our first ranking for this award, but now is the time to give him the recognition he deserves.
Capela is third in the NBA in blocks with 2.4 blocks per game, a big factor in the Hawks’ revival and the anchor for the team on defense. Next to John Collins in the frontcourt, he is eighth in the league in defensive win shares with 0.149.
The acquisition of Capela has paid off for Atlanta as an obvious upgrade from players like Alex Len and Damian Jones.
Honorable Mention. Tobias Harris (Previous: HM)
Tobias Harris’ success has been in the shadows of what has been a masterful season for Joel Embiid. If Embiid were not a top contender for the MVP award, maybe more people would notice the impact Harris has made this season.
Harris sits at second in the league in defensive win shares just behind Conley with 0.176. He also has been very efficient on the defensive side of the floor with a 101.5 defensive rating. His defensive rating is the same as Gobert, a perennial NBA All-Defensive First Team member.
For the new Doc Rivers-led Philadelphia 76ers, Harris has contributed positively on both sides of the ball.
Stay tuned for the next edition of the Defensive Player of the Year rankings to see how things have continued to unfold.