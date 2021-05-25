NBA
Now What? – Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls have an All-Star duo but failed to finish top-10 in the Eastern Conference. They’re also likely to lose their first-round pick and have limited cap space. Bobby Krivitsky examines what’s next for the Bulls as they try to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
After parting with Wendell Carter Jr. and sacrificing two top-four protected first-round picks to acquire Nikola Vucevic at the trade deadline, the Chicago Bulls proceeded to go 12-17, failing to finish in the top-10 in the Eastern Conference.
For his part, Vucevic played well. In 26 games with the Bulls, the two-time All-Star averaged 21.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. But fellow All-Star Zach LaVine missed 11-straight games due to health and safety protocols, and he also dealt with a right ankle sprain. Additionally, there were too many instances where it felt like Chicago was on the verge of victory but couldn’t finish the job.
Trading for Vucevic was born out of a desire to establish a winning culture that can help revive the franchise. The Bulls made wholesale changes this past offseason. They brought in former Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas as their new executive vice president of basketball operations. Karnisovas hired former Sixers’ senior vice president of player personnel, Marc Eversley, to be their general manager. And Billy Donovan was named their new head coach.
After a disappointing end to the season, that triumvirate now has to figure out the best way for the Bulls to move forward.
“At this point in time, I cannot tell you what the plan is going to look like. But I can tell you that we’ll look at every possible way to improve the team,” Karnisovas told the media a couple of days after the conclusion of Chicago’s season.
Karnisovas went on to say: “When you have a foundation of, let’s say, two All-Stars in one place, I think it’s easier to add additional things that we need.”
Interestingly enough, one of those two All-Stars is eligible for an extension this summer. That would be LaVine, who’s coming off a season in which he produced career-highs in points (27.4), rebounds (5), and assists (4.9). The same also goes for his field goal percentage (50.7 percent). Despite taking more threes than ever (8.2), he converted them at a 41.9 percent clip; it’s the first time he’s shot 40 percent or better from beyond the arc. He also averaged 5.1 free-throw attempts per game and raised his shooting percentage from the foul line to a career-best 84.9 percent.
As a result of blossoming into a more lethal shooter and a top-10 scorer, LaVine’s effective-field goal and true-shooting percentages also rose to new heights, growing to 59.6 and 63.4 percent, respectively. The latter is the fourth-highest mark among players with a usage rate of at least 30 percent, trailing only Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid, per NBA.com.
At his end-of-season press conference, LaVine made it abundantly clear he’s seeking a max-contract extension, saying: “I think that’s what everybody wants to get paid, what they’re worth. When my time comes, I definitely will get that.”
There are currently more than two-dozen players on max contracts; in other words, expect LaVine’s name added to that list.
As for examining other players on Chicago’s roster, none matter more to the team’s future success than Patrick Williams. The former fourth-overall pick is coming off a rookie campaign in which he demonstrated the potential to one day earn himself a max contract.
Williams’ stat line won’t grab your attention. He averaged 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while taking 7.4 shots and making 48.3 percent of them. He also knocked down 39.1 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc, but he only took 1.9 threes per contest. It was the glimpses of three-level scoring and getting dealt defensive assignments ranging from LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo to Zion Williamson and Donovan Mitchell that suggest Williams is capable of developing into a highly impactful two-way wing.
Then, there’s Coby White, who had an up-and-down sophomore campaign. The former seventh-overall pick averaged 15.1 points, 4.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game this season. Those numbers reflect his growth as a facilitator and his ability to contribute on the boards, taking advantage of being a 6-foot-5 point guard who can end the opposition’s possession when he crashes the glass. But as a score-first point guard, shooting 41.6 percent on 13.1 attempts from the field and only making 35.9 percent of his 6.6 threes per game leaves a lot to be desired.
During the season, there was a stretch where Coby White lost his job as Chicago’s starting point guard, but to his credit, when he got a second chance, he elevated his performance. In the Bulls’ final 18 games, White averaged 17.6 points, 5.9 assists, shooting 43.3 percent from the field on 14 attempts and 40.3 percent from beyond the arc while hoisting eight threes per contest, per basketball-reference.com.
Now, White has to build off that momentum this offseason. LaVine and Vucevic are going to have the ball in their hands more than anyone else on the team, lessening Chicago’s reliance on White to create points for his teammates. But if he can consistently make the correct read while working off his All-Star running mates, generating points for himself and others as he operates off the ball more than a typical point guard, he can help take the Bulls’ offense to a higher level next season.
Lauri Markkanen’s future with the Bulls is more uncertain. On the plus side, he shot 48 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc while taking 5.8 threes per game — both of those shooting percentages are career highs for him. However, four seasons in, and he’s yet to evolve into more than a spot-up shooter. In April, Markkanen got demoted to the second unit, remaining there until Chicago’s regular-season finale. In those 24 games, with his minutes and touches decreasing, his production dipped. Markannen averaged 9.7 points while taking 7.3 shots per contest.
Markkanen’s contract is now at a point where it’ll take a qualifying offer worth slightly more than $9 million for the Bulls to make him a restricted free agent. When speaking with the media after the season, Karnisovas had the following to say about the matter.
“I think Lauri is an essential part of our team, and we hope he is a part of what we’re building here, so I’m looking forward to free agency and talking to his representation.”
It’s one thing to speak positively about a player to the media, but it’s another to commit financially. In terms of average annual value, how far beyond that qualifying offer are the Bulls willing to extend themselves if Markkanen signs an offer sheet elsewhere?
Speaking of front-court free agents, Daniel Theis, who came over from the Boston Celtics at the trade deadline, played his way into the starting lineup. In 23 games with the Bulls, Theis averaged 10 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. For his career, Theis is a 33.5 percent three-point shooter. Ideally, Chicago finds a player who can start at the four while providing greater potency from long range and is a more athletic complement to Vucevic. With that said, Theis made $5 million last season, and if at age 29, his market doesn’t shake out favorably, there’s an obvious value to bringing him back.
Thaddeus Young isn’t a free agent, but only $6 million of his $14.2 million contract is guaranteed next season. The 14-year veteran is coming off a productive campaign in which he generated 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. 9.1 of Young’s 9.7 field-goal attempts came inside the arc, and he converted them at a 58 percent clip. There is also the immeasurable value Young adds as a team leader. It’s best to bring him back.
As the Bulls’ new regime tries to establish a winning culture and guide the Bulls back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017, they must overcome the likelihood their top-four protected first-round pick goes to the Orlando Magic because of the Vucevic trade. That deal also sent Al-Farouq Aminu to Chicago. Aminu is on the books for $10.2 million next season, further shrinking the amount of cap space the Bulls have to work with this offseason.
It helps that the Bulls have an All-Star duo to build around, but for them to advance not only to the postseason play-in tournament but to the actual playoffs, they’ll need to upgrade their supporting cast.
NBA
Now What? – New Orleans Pelicans
The young talent of the New Orleans Pelicans is undeniable, yet they can’t seem to put it together. Matt John explains why.
Welcome back to Basketball Insiders’ Now What? Series. Previously, we went over the slowly rebuilding Cleveland Cavaliers. Today we’re focusing on the young, energetic, and, for some reason, stagnant Pelicans. Two years ago, it seemed New Orleans had the ideal start on their rebuild. They had their face of the future, his second-in-command, their supporting cast, some savvy vets, etc. All the pieces were in place to move on from the Anthony Davis era without batting an eye.
Despite Zion Williamson looking absolutely for real and Brandon Ingram evolving into one of the league’s best young scorers, nothing has really changed for the Pelicans since 2019. They’re not among the league’s worst teams, but with all the young talent they have, it’s weird knowing that they have failed to qualify for the play-in when they seemingly have more than enough talent to get that far at the very least. Time is on their side. That’s inarguable, but something has clearly been off. So what’s up with the Pelicans?
Strengths
Supposedly, youth is wasted on the young. If so, New Orleans didn’t get the memo because they are armed to the teeth with youth. Even if it’s not translating to wins just yet, the Pelicans boast a youth movement that would excite any fanbase. That’s what makes it their biggest strength.
At the center of their biggest strength is Zion Williamson, and Zion’s biggest strength is, well, his strength for one, but also how he uses it along with his athleticism to dominate. Zion’s generational physique is what has made him a generational talent. Coming into this league known for your bulk is one thing. Knowing exactly how to use it is an entirely different matter. Even at 20 years old, Zion’s repertoire in the post has made him a force to be reckoned with not just for someone his age, not just in the entire league, but of all-time.
Zion is already putting up efficiency that levels around pure insanity. This season, he’s put up 61 percent shooting from the floor, and that includes the 69.6 percent he shoots in the zero to three-foot range according to Basketball-Reference. By all indications, he has the perfect blend of strength and athleticism that should make him the Pelicans’ new cornerstone (if he’s not that already). He’s so reliable as a post-scorer that in a modern NBA that emphasizes spacing, there shouldn’t be any pressure to expand his game when he already has his bread and butter.
And luckily, his partner-in-crime, Brandon Ingram can fill the spacing void. Ingram has turned into one of the league’s top young three-level scorers. He’s shooting at a blistering near-40 percent from distance over the past two seasons. He ranks in the 57th percentile for isolation scorers which isn’t phenomenal. However, considering Zion ranks 79th, the Pelicans already possess two iso scorers who are in their early 20’s. Their percentiles are more likely to go up from here.
They evidently headline the youth movement, but the Pelicans still have other intriguing talents. Nickeil Alexander-Walker was coming along nicely once the Pelicans started giving him more minutes from March onward. Jaxson Hayes may have turned the corner in May. Josh Hart is turning into a fine 3&D prospect (although the “3” in this context is a little suspect). Lonzo Ball would be included here, but no one really knows if he’s a long-term fixture as a Pelican, and his game-log to this day remains… unpredictable.
Things have not gone as smoothly as we anticipated in the beginning, but the future’s still bright for the Pelicans. With both their youth and the draft picks coming in, their future gives them an ultra-long leash.
Weaknesses
When you have arguably the most efficient 20-year-old post-scorer of all-time on your roster, along with a promising iso scorer next to him, and you’re not even coming close to the playoffs, something is definitely wrong.
In New Orleans’ defense, when they say it’s an 82-game season (usually), the Western Conference will always make every game count. There’s never been an exception to that. Still, having a young player as talented and NBA-ready as Zion would give you the inside track to one of the lower seeds, so where are the Pelicans going wrong?
Let’s start with their flaw that pretty much everyone saw coming – their shooting. Once they traded Jrue Holiday – who, until this season, was mostly okay from three – and JJ Redick – who was mostly out of commission anyway – the Pelicans’ shooting woes were as predictable as the Hamptons’ five’s dominance. Of all their players that played the majority of the season and shot threes regularly (at least one a game), only two shot over 35 percent (Ingram at 38.1 and Ball at 37.8). Everyone else shot under. Those percentages didn’t break the internet. Their lackluster defense on the other hand did.
The Pelicans did not boast a good defense last year – allowed 111.9 points per 100 possessions, 19th overall according to Basketball-Reference) – but they acquired Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams in the hopes of strengthening their defense, but neither did. If they had made no difference, then that would have been disappointing. But it didn’t. The defense got worse, allowing 113.8 points per 100 possessions, (22nd overall in the NBA according to Basketball-Reference) which was just infuriating. New Orleans’ defense actually got worse despite adding two players who have developed solid reputations as defenders is a mystery that may never be solved.
In hindsight, they should have traded for George Hill and Al Horford when they pulled off the Holiday megadeal instead of Bledsoe and Adams. Sure, Horford’s on one of the worst contracts in the NBA, but he would have fit better than those two did. Bottom line: if you can’t shoot and you can’t defend, that’s a recipe for complete disaster every time. Clearly, not even Zion Williamson is enough to overcome that.
Opportunities
Guess who is the biggest winner in all of the Lakers’ struggles this season? New Orleans. At least, potentially they are. LeBron James has never looked quite back to normal since spraining his ankle back in March. We’ve kept waiting for both him and Anthony Davis to get back to their bubble dominance from only seven months ago. They still haven’t gotten there. There’s still time to get their forms back, but Phoenix proved yesterday that they’ll need them back around, well, now-ish.
Even if they lose, Davis has plenty of his prime left, yes. But we know LeBron pretty much single-handedly vaults the Lakers up to contender status. Without him, the Lakers are basically the equivalent to the teams Davis anchored coincidentally in New Orleans. However, we also know that LeBron has continuously defied father time to the point where no one knows if a tipping point is even in the cards.
We might just have that with this ankle injury that’s still bothering him two months later. Now even if it ruins the Lakers’ season, there’s no guarantee it would carry on to the next one. But if it does, maybe this is the start of LeBron falling out of his prime. If you’re a good person, please don’t count on that. However, if that’s the harsh reality that is slowly bestowing itself upon us, then New Orleans’ rich future only gets richer. As of now, that’s all in the hypothetical.
The same thing goes for Milwaukee. They are a Giannis injury away from their season going up in flames. Who’s the beneficiary of their suffering? The Big Easy. It would require moving parts, but, as dissatisfying as the Pelicans have been, they’ve got some potentially golden assets that might just be now taking shape.
Because of what they have, no one should know that “it’s a marathon, not sprint” better than the Pelicans presently.
Threats
New Orleans may have a present threat and they may have a long-term threat.
With the season now over, it’s leaking out that there may have been some tension between players and new head coach Stan Van Gundy. That could be an issue. If the players and the coach aren’t getting along, regression is the likelier outcome than progression no matter what. Maybe it’s just a one-off given Van Gundy’s reputation as a coach. But as we’ve seen from Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams, just because you come in with a proven track record, that doesn’t mean that it will always translate in every situation.
They’ll probably give it another year seeing that this was a most unorthodox season for everyone. That will be an excuse for so long. If these alleged tensions were legitimate, and they don’t go away, the Pelicans may have to look for a new coach.
Then, there’s the fit of Zion and Ingram. Both of them are potential perennial all-stars. That’s not an easy task in the West. The problem is, does anyone know the right positions for these two to thrive together? Zion is a 6-foot-7′ tank that’s probably best as a Power Forward/Center. Ingram is a slender 6-foot-10 that would probably be best used mostly as Power Forward. They’ve put up shiny numbers. They haven’t proven they can win together.
As talented as they are, it is an odd pairing. Granted, it’s an odd pairing that any team would want to have. Still, they have to mix and match so that not only can these guys live up to their potential, and by extension, the team itself. Let’s be honest, the potential is so high that the ceiling as of now remains in ambiguity. That’s good and bad. Because, until they trend in the right direction, questions may arise surrounding those two.
We’re not there yet, but if New Orleans fails to make any progress next year, it might be something we can no longer ignore.
In all honesty, these young Pelicans seem very similar to the Milwaukee Bucks Pre-Budenholzer. The talent is certainly there but the pieces just aren’t meshing. Every so often, we’ve seen the talent show out, but it’s just not consistent. At this point, they just need the right pieces so that their star pupils can finally turn their numbers into something special.
After what their fans have been through over the last decade, putting out a great product on the basketball court is long overdue.
NBA
Now What? – Toronto Raptors
Chad Smith continues Basketball Insiders’ What Now series with a full breakdown of what is to come for the mysterious Toronto Raptors.
After winning a championship, the Toronto Raptors followed up with another solid season. They finished second in the Eastern Conference with a 53-19 record last season, losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the conference semifinals. With their core relatively unchanged, expectations were that the Raptors would once again contend for one of the top spots in the East.
To say that this season was a disappointment for the Raptors would be a massive understatement. Toronto finished the regular season with a dismal 27-45 record, which placed them 12th in the final standings. It was a wild and herky-jerky season for most teams, but especially the Raptors. Not only were they hit hard by COVID, but they played all 72 games on the road. They called Tampa Bay “home” for this season, but it was anything but that.
Now that the season has concluded for this team, players and coaches can return home and get some sense of normalcy back into their lives. They will have time to exhale, but as is life in the NBA, they will need to get back to work quickly. There are several issues that the organization must address before they prepare for the future and that all begins with their executive management.
Looking at this situation, several factors will determine the direction of this team.
Strengths
One of the biggest strengths of this team is its core group of players. Both Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet are under contract through the 2023-24 season. OG Anunoby is locked in through the 2024-25 season at a decent salary number. The real question comes with their veteran point guard, Kyle Lowry. While it is difficult to imagine him leaving, he will likely have plenty of suitors in free agency, many of which will covet his playing style.
The organization would like to keep its fearless leader, but it has to make business sense for them. VanVleet has shown the ability to lead the offense, but should they lose Lowry, they will likely need to go shopping themselves as the only other point guard on the roster is Malachi Flynn.
“I’ve never seen anything like it.”
“He can bring the dog out of anyone.”
Teammates and Masai Ujiri discuss the impact of Kyle Lowry and his future with the Toronto Raptors pic.twitter.com/1BZoNjtJ62
— Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) May 20, 2021
Another strength this organization possesses is its continuity with the coaching staff and management. Nick Nurse obviously isn’t going anywhere, but the fate of Masai Ujiri is the one giant question mark that has been hovering over this franchise for more than a year now. Should Masai return, that continuity will continue to serve them well heading into the offseason. Should he move on, Toronto would have another puzzle to solve this summer.
Weaknesses
While the coaches and players largely remained the same after their solid 2019-20 season, the on-court product did not. Last season the Raptors had the second-best defensive rating in the league at 105.0 but that skyrocketed to 112.5 this season, which was 15th in the league. Last season they held their opponents to 106.5 points per game, which was the best in the league. This season it ballooned to 111.7 which was 15th. Their ranking for net rating also dropped from 4th to 19th this season.
One major reason they struggled out of the gates this season was due to the loss of the frontcourt. Losing Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka in the same offseason is rough, especially when the guys you replace them with contribute absolutely nothing. The additions of Aron Baynes and Alex Len were massive flops, as they eventually moved on from Len. The only silver lining here was the emergence of Chris Boucher, who solidified himself as Toronto’s best big man on the roster.
The defensive slippage this season was a major concern for Nurse, and the fact that he was unable to fix that to a large degree implies that most of the blame should be put on the players for failing to execute. The inconsistent play of their top players was clearly something that plagued them all season.
Opportunities
There will be plenty of opportunities for the Raptors to improve heading into next season. It all begins with the NBA Draft Lottery on June 22. Now that the regular season is over, the lottery odds have become more clear. According to NBA.com, the Raptors have a 7.5 percent chance of landing the number one overall pick and a 31.9 percent chance of getting a top-four pick. The latter is important as this draft class has four consensus players that are all considered to be franchise cornerstone caliber players.
“Just like everybody else, you do the best you can to look into the future on what you think a guy may be five years from now.”
Nick Nurse talks about his role in the @raptors draft process. #RapsOnSN pic.twitter.com/Ki0Vck3yvP
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 17, 2021
Most of the mock drafts have the Raptors picking around the 7th spot, which could net them a talented wing player like Scottie Barnes, Jalen Johnson, or Keon Johnson. Should Lowry not return, a guy like Davion Mitchell would seem to be a great selection as well. Toronto can also address many of their needs in free agency, as this year’s class is oozing with talent as well.
Toronto also has the luxury of developing its own young talent. They have proven to be one of the best at doing that, finding and grooming guys like VanVleet, Siakam, Boucher and Anunoby. The roster may be young, but most of these guys have solid experience and have flourished under established veteran leadership over the years from Lowry, Ibaka and Gasol.
Threats
The obvious threat would be the vacancies left by Lowry and Ujiri and needing to fill those voids. Their experience and talent will be difficult to replace but not impossible. Lowry might also not be the only guard that they lose. After trading for Gary Trent Jr. just before the trade deadline, the scoring guard is likely to hit free agency where he will command a high salary. The Raptors were well aware of this when they made the deal though, so it should not catch them by surprise.
Another threat that the organization must consider is the slumps that Siakam has been in over the past couple of seasons. Whether it is a mental block or something more serious, Toronto needs to get it ironed out before they begin next season. Every franchise player has off nights, but Siakam’s mysterious struggles were far too frequent.
There will be issues that pop up now and again, but none that should be too difficult for this team to overcome. Winning a title was an invigorating feeling for everyone within that organization, but returning home to Toronto for next season should feel equally as good.
NBA
Insider Info: The Future of the Knicks’ Young Core
For the first time in a long time, the New York Knicks have serious upside, and that means competition amongst the younger players. Drew Maresca spoke with skills trainer David Zenon about the upside of the young Knicks core.
If it still hasn’t sunk in just yet, it bears repeating: the New York Knicks are making their first trip to the NBA Playoffs since 2012-13.
Naturally, it’s understandable that most Knicks-centered articles are examining their ceiling this season. Alas, according to Kanye West, the present is the past – so, like Yeezy, we’re looking ahead.
Currently, the New York roster features seven players that are 23 years old or younger. Given that the franchise will look to grow on its current, unpredicted successes, and possibly bring in help via free agency, all of the team’s up-and-comers will have to improve to maintain a spot in next season’s rotation.
But all prospects aren’t created equally. Rookies have longer leashes and the sample size is still low, so we’ll leave Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley out of this discussion for now – while Jared Harper has appeared in just 16 minutes all season, meaning more information is needed to provide an accurate assessment.
That leaves us with four contributors to assess and we’ll do just that. With the help of well-known skills trainer David Zenon, the following capsules identify areas of improvement, recent growth and what they must accomplish to keep pushing alongside the Knicks’ budding core.
Frank Ntilikina
22 years old, 4th season
Entering the 2020-21 season, Ntilikina’s Knicks’ career could be described as consistently inconsistent. Strangely, this season has been worse.
Ntilikina received a career-low 9.8 minutes per game, shooting a career-low 19 percent on two-point field goal attempts and notching a career-low 2.7 points. This all came while playing for head coach Tom Thibodeau, whose penchant for defense led many to believe the veteran leader could get maximum production from the strong-willed guard.
But Ntilikina never received a serious look – Quickley hit the ground running; Austin Rivers, Elfrid Payton and RJ Barrett ate up most of the remaining minutes; and Derrick Rose’s arrival eventually sealed the rotation up.
In that limited action, however, Ntilikina demonstrated an improved jump shot, giving supporters hope that he can still turn a corner. Unfortunately for the Frenchman, his struggles have been about more than just shooting.
Ntilikina’s decision-making has been problematic. Yes, he’s been good in catch-and-shoot opportunities this season, but he’ll have to improve dramatically to secure a spot as a reliable 3-and-D contributor. He must also become a threat off the dribble as, currently, Ntilikina shies away from taking the ball to the hoop at all –shockingly, the guard has attempted just three attempts at the time all season.
Still, Ntilikina’s potential makes him somebody that Zenon wants to begin training with:
“The consistency in terms of his footwork and shot [is lacking]. And his release point, ” Zenon said. “This is year four, so it’s frustrating to see him [continue to struggle].”
The three things I ask people about Frank: is his footwork the same? Is his release point the same? And are his hands the same when he loads up with his shot?” Zenon continued.
Sometimes, he’ll turn his guide hand and at other times it’s not the same motion. It could be that he’s overthinking or it could be how defenses play him.”
Zenon would also like to see Ntilikina become more decisive off the dribble:
“When teams run you off the line, ice you, hedge you, opponents might force you to your off-hand. Are you comfortable going downhill with your left? Because I don’t see it.”
At best, Ntilikina will face stiff competition. Rose could possibly find his way back to the team, a long-time disciple of Thibodeau. Quickley and Barrett will receive serious minutes as assumed franchise cornerstones too. Hell, the Knicks have already signed Argentinian guard Luca Vildoza, a former MVP overseas.
Ntilikina could cement a role in that group too, but it’s fast becoming an uphill battle. If he doesn’t improve soon, he’s probably out of time in New York.
Kevin Knox II
21 years old, 3rd season
Knox will probably return next season since he’ll still be on a rookie deal – unless he’s involved in a trade – but after a disappointing season in which he averaged career-lows in points (3.9), rebounds (1.5), assists (0.5) and minutes (11.0), he’ll have a lot to prove.
Knox frustrated the coaching staff and fans alike with his low motor. Still, Zenon still has hope, all inspired by Knox’s shooting improvements.
“He was turning the ball, so it was sitting in the palm of his shooting hand last season,” Zenon explained. “Then he started turning his hips, developing some other bad habits.”
This year, he’s done the opposite,” Zenon said. “Straight up, straight down. The problem is that the rest of the roster has been phenomenal, so it’s hard to break back into the rotation.”
And breaking into the rotation will continue to be a problem, even if Knox improves again this offseason.
Knox solved his Sophomore shooting woes, but he still needs to get to the hoop more decisively, rebound the ball better and become a more engaged and willing defender.
Above all, Knox must have a greater impact while in the game. His impact has been non-existent for too long, something that will not fly with Thibodeau. Yet he possesses important, modern skills – he’s big, long and he shoots it from deep.
Gone are the days of hoping that Knox grows into a star (or even a starter) – perhaps he can still be productive off the bench. Knox might not have the ball in his hands, but there are plenty of other ways to impact the game.
In any case, the onus is on Knox to figure out how best to do so.
RJ Barrett
20 years old, 2nd season
Of the five Knicks profiled here, Barrett is in the best shape. After playing only a portion of his rookie season due to the COVID-19 play stoppage, he’s made serious improvements.
Barrett’s jump shot is significantly better as he shot 48 percent on three-point attempts through the month of April and 45.5 in May alone. The Canadian also played with more poise this season and helped anchor the league’s fourth-rated defense (108.97) – which featured only one ‘elite’ stopper for most of the year, Nerlens Noel.
In short, his role with the team is pretty set. Barring a star signing, Barrett should come in as the Knicks’ second option next season.
“I know RJ personally, he’s very competitive,” Zenon said. “Since he’s been at Duke, he’s been a perfectionist. He knew he had to work on his jumper before he came into the league. If you don’t see it by now, you won’t see it.”
It speaks to the player development system in New York,” Zenon continued. “From everything I’ve heard from players around the league and with the team, it’s phenomenal.”
But it’s also personality. That’s a locker room full of dogs, and it’s going to help RJ develop year-to-year, adding to his game.”
Barrett’s off-season program is probably locked in as well. The top prospect is a willing driver, but he’ll have to improve his execution. Right now, he lacks an elite leaping ability, resulting in blocks or misses at the rim. Furthermore, Barrett should also look to add a step-back jump shot, which would make him even harder to guard.
“I’ve heard that ‘RJ needs to get stronger or finish better’. Until you see him, you don’t realize how big he is,” Zenon said. “RJ is wide, he’s got a good core, thick legs. And remember, he didn’t play a full season last year.
This season, he’s had to learn a new system. Derrick (Rose) joined, which was an adjustment. He hasn’t had to focus on driving to the rim as much, so he’s done a great job of shooting from the corners [which is what he’s been asked to do].”
Year three will be even better,” Zenon explained. “I always say, year three is when you make the jump. And it’s when you have to show that you’re established offensively and defensively. If he’s going to be the type of player I know he’ll be, he’ll come back better next season, and he’ll finish better at the rim.”
Mitchell Robinson
23 years old, 3rd season
Robinson was once seen as the only member of the Knicks worth building around. Oh, how one season can change a narrative.
When he’s played, the center’s impact is undeniable. Over his three-year career, Robinson has averaged 8.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. Of course, he also set an NBA record for field goal percentage last season (74.2%).
Historically, Robinson has struggled to stay on the floor, getting in foul trouble through mostly silly plays (e.g., not remaining vertical on shot attempts). Still, he made incredible strides in his defensive decision-making this season.
Through 31 games, Robinson got the tally down to 2.8 fouls per game over 27.5 minutes of action. For context, Robinson averaged 3.3 fouls in 20.6 minutes per game during his rookie season and 3.2 in 23.6 in 2019-20.
Robinson’s impact is profound on the defensive end. Offensively, though, there is room to grow.
The 7-footer is an incredible rim runner and he’s among the best alley-oop targets in the league – beyond that, he’s limited.
Robinson leaked a number of long-range shooting videos last year but he’s yet to demonstrate that ability in games. Granted, he’s been hamstrung by coaching changes throughout his career, now on his third coach in three seasons. The limited timelines with each coach have probably hurt his opportunities to stretch an offensive repertoire.
With Thibodeau returning next year, Robinson can begin making his case. There are plenty of examples of bigs adding a shot later in their career (Brook Lopez, Marc Gasol) and having a center that stretches the floor clearly benefits an offense.
Zenon, who regularly works with Robinson, believes that a jump shot is in his client’s future.
“First of all, he’s a great person,” Zenon said. “He’ll listen to the coach and understand the game plan.”
Thibs is doing a great job,” Zenon explained. “No one wants to step on toes. Eventually, Mitch will break out the jumper, but it’s not his time yet. Ultimately, the team is winning – and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
For the first time in a long time, the Knicks have serious upside. They’ll have options to infuse their current roster with talent this offseason, but much of their improvement will probably come from their relatively young core continuing to mature.
While that’s great news for the team and its fans, some players will be on the outside looking in. Sure, everyone could improve enough to secure a role moving forward – but if history is any indication, a few of the above-mentioned players won’t.
For now, it’s just time to enjoy the long-awaited postseason return in New York.
—
David Zenon is a skills trainer with a special focus on shooting. His first basketball-related job was with the Westchester Knicks – but he currently works with 14 NBA players including Serge Ibaka, Mitchell Robinson, Mason Plumlee and Ignas Brazdeikis.