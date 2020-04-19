Insiders Podcast
PODCAST: From The Final Four To The G-League With Collin Terry
Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler talks with Collin Terry of Collin Terry Basketball about his journey from the Final Four to becoming a G-League coach to a high-level skills trainer and all the stops in between.
Insiders Podcast
PODCAST: The Agent Life With Daniel Poneman
Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler talks with NBA agent Daniel Poneman, a Partner at Beyond Athlete Management. He talks about his improbable journey to becoming a player agent, and what it’s like to represent players.
Insiders Podcast
PODCAST: Who’s Got Next With Jordan Fair
Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler talks with Jordan Fair of Progression Daily. He talks about his journey as a high-level High School player to make his way into coaching at Lousiville and becoming an NBA Trainer.
Insiders Podcast
PODCAST: The Next Part Of The Journey With Xavier Silas
Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler talks with Xavier Silas, former player and current G-League coach about his journey and his newest project Colorado Prep. This podcast includes a surprise appearance with Spurs Legend and two-time ABA All-Star James Silas.
