PODCAST: The Agent Life With Daniel Poneman
Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler talks with NBA agent Daniel Poneman, a Partner at Beyond Athlete Management. He talks about his improbable journey to becoming a player agent, and what it’s like to represent players.
PODCAST: Who’s Got Next With Jordan Fair
Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler talks with Jordan Fair of Progression Daily. He talks about his journey as a high-level High School player to make his way into coaching at Lousiville and becoming an NBA Trainer.
PODCAST: The Next Part Of The Journey With Xavier Silas
Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler talks with Xavier Silas, former player and current G-League coach about his journey and his newest project Colorado Prep. This podcast includes a surprise appearance with Spurs Legend and two-time ABA All-Star James Silas.
PODCAST: Catching Up With John Henson, The Pro’s Pro
Basketball Insiders publish Steve Kyler catches up with Detroit Pistons’ forward John Henson. John talks about his journey to the NBA from highly ranked high schooler to college to ultimately NBA Draft pick and what its been like from there to here. There were some technical challenges so this was done over the phone, so the audio quality is not the best, but the content is great so take a listen.
