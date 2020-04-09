Insiders Podcast
PODCAST: The Next Part Of The Journey With Xavier Silas
Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler talks with Xavier Silas, former player and current G-League coach about his journey and his newest project Colorado Prep. This podcast includes a surprise appearance with Spurs Legend and two-time ABA All-Star James Silas.
Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler talks with Xavier Silas, former player and current G-League coach about his journey and his newest project Colorado Prep. This podcast includes a surprise appearance with Spurs Legend and two-time ABA All-Star James Silas.
Insiders Podcast
PODCAST: Catching Up With John Henson, The Pro’s Pro
Basketball Insiders publish Steve Kyler catches up with Detroit Pistons’ forward John Henson. John talks about his journey to the NBA from highly ranked high schooler to college to ultimately NBA Draft pick and what its been like from there to here. There were some technical challenges so this was done over the phone, so the audio quality is not the best, but the content is great so take a listen.
Basketball Insiders publish Steve Kyler catches up with Detroit Pistons’ forward John Henson. John talks about his journey to the NBA from highly ranked high schooler to college to ultimately NBA Draft pick and what its been like from there to here. There were some technical challenges so this was done over the phone, so the audio quality is not the best, but the content is great so take a listen.
Insiders Podcast
PODCAST: Tyler Relph, The Trainer Your Trainer Loves To Hate
Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler talks with Tyler Relph of Tyler Relph Basketball. Tyler talks about his journey to becoming one of the top skill trainers in basketball and how he broke into the business and how he amassed one of the biggest NBA client lists in the game.
Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler talks with Tyler Relph of Tyler Relph Basketball. Tyler talks about his journey to becoming one of the top skill trainers in basketball and how he broke into the business and how he amassed one of the biggest NBA client lists in the game.
Insiders Podcast
PODCAST: The Nomadic Journey Of Ryan Pannone
Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler catches up with Erie Bayhawks head coach Ryan Pannone. He talks about his incredible journey to becoming a head coach in the G-League and the things he has learned about making a name for yourself in basketball.