Headlines
Report: Avery Bradley to Opt Out of NBA Restart
Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley has opted out of playing in the NBA’s Orlando, Florida, restart of the season, he told ESPN on Tuesday.
Bradley, who started 44 games for the Lakers this season, informed team management of his decision.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
Headlines
Sources: Tyler Johnson, Nets Agree to Deal
Free agent guard Tyler Johnson has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN.
Free agent guard Tyler Johnson has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: David Nwaba, Rockets Agree to Deal
Free agent David Nwaba has agreed to a two-year deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Free agent David Nwaba has agreed to a two-year deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Davis Bertans, Trevor Ariza Opt Out of NBA Restart
Reporting with @TimBontemps: Washington Wizards F Davis Bertans has decided to sit out the Orlando restart, sources tell ESPN. Bertans is entering free agency off of his most productive NBA season – with two ACL injuries in his past.
Reporting with @TimBontemps: Washington Wizards F Davis Bertans has decided to sit out the Orlando restart, sources tell ESPN. Bertans is entering free agency off of his most productive NBA season – with two ACL injuries in his past.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2020
Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza is opting-out of participation in the NBA’s Orlando restart of the season, committing instead to a one-month visitation window with his young son, sources tell ESPN.
Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza is opting-out of participation in the NBA’s Orlando restart of the season, committing instead to a one-month visitation window with his young son, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter