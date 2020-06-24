Connect with us

Report: Avery Bradley to Opt Out of NBA Restart

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley has opted out of playing in the NBA’s Orlando, Florida, restart of the season, he told ESPN on Tuesday.

Bradley, who started 44 games for the Lakers this season, informed team management of his decision.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN

Headlines

Sources: Tyler Johnson, Nets Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Free agent guard Tyler Johnson has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: David Nwaba, Rockets Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Free agent David Nwaba has agreed to a two-year deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Davis Bertans, Trevor Ariza Opt Out of NBA Restart

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Reporting with @TimBontemps: Washington Wizards F Davis Bertans has decided to sit out the Orlando restart, sources tell ESPN. Bertans is entering free agency off of his most productive NBA season – with two ACL injuries in his past.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza is opting-out of participation in the NBA’s Orlando restart of the season, committing instead to a one-month visitation window with his young son, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

