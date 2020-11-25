Connect with us

Report: Bam Adebayo, HEAT Agree to Extension

The Heat and Bam Adebayo have agreed to a five-year max extension, Adebayo’s agent, Alex Saratsis, tells ESPN.

Source: Zach Lowe on Twitter

Report: Brandon Ingram, Pelicans Agree to Extension

November 25, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star F Brandon Ingram has agreed to a five-year, $158 million maximum contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Jordan Gertler of @excelsm_bball tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Report: Wayne Ellington, Pistons Agree to Deal

November 25, 2020

Free agent G Wayne Ellington has agreed to a one-year, $2.6M deal with the Detroit Pistons, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: DeMarcus Cousins, Rockets Agree to Deal

November 24, 2020

Source: DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rockets.

Source: Tim MacMahon on Twitter

