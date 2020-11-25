Report: Bam Adebayo, HEAT Agree to Extension

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star F Brandon Ingram has agreed to a five-year, $158 million maximum contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Jordan Gertler of @excelsm_bball tell ESPN.

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star F Brandon Ingram has agreed to a five-year, $158 million maximum contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Jordan Gertler of @excelsm_bball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 24, 2020

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter