Connect with us

Headlines

Report: Billy Donovan, Thunder Agree to Part Ways

Basketball Insiders

Published

47 seconds ago

on

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Billy Donovan have mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced today.

“I have great respect for Billy and will always appreciate our work together. He is a terrific basketball coach and we are proud of what he has accomplished with the Thunder,” said Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager, Sam Presti. “We had planned to sit down at the end of the season and discuss the best way to move forward for both of us. After those discussions, it became apparent that we couldn’t provide him the information on the future direction of the team over the next several seasons to give him the level of clarity that he understandably desires at this stage of his career. Therefore, we close this chapter and reflect fondly on all that he has given to the team, organization and community. Billy will always have a place in the Thunder family.”

Source: Oklahoma City Thunder

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Report: Gordon Hayward to Return to NBA Campus, Not Expected to Play ‘anytime soon’

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 days ago

on

September 5, 2020

By

#NEBHInjuryReport Gordon Hayward (ankle) is due back in the bubble tomorrow night and will then quarantine for four days, according to Brad Stevens. Though, he is not expected to play “anytime soon.”

Source: Boston Celtics

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Montrezl Harrell Named NBA Sixth Man of the Year

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 days ago

on

September 5, 2020

By

Clippers‘ Montrezl Harrell has won the NBA 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year award, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Harrell had a breakout season, averaging 18.6 points and seven rebounds.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Nets to Hire Steve Nash as Head Coach

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 days ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

The Nets have hired Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as their new head coach, @NYTSports has learned

Source: Marc Stein on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online Betting Site Betway
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now