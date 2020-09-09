Headlines
Report: Billy Donovan, Thunder Agree to Part Ways
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Billy Donovan have mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced today.
“I have great respect for Billy and will always appreciate our work together. He is a terrific basketball coach and we are proud of what he has accomplished with the Thunder,” said Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager, Sam Presti. “We had planned to sit down at the end of the season and discuss the best way to move forward for both of us. After those discussions, it became apparent that we couldn’t provide him the information on the future direction of the team over the next several seasons to give him the level of clarity that he understandably desires at this stage of his career. Therefore, we close this chapter and reflect fondly on all that he has given to the team, organization and community. Billy will always have a place in the Thunder family.”
Source: Oklahoma City Thunder
Headlines
Report: Gordon Hayward to Return to NBA Campus, Not Expected to Play ‘anytime soon’
#NEBHInjuryReport Gordon Hayward (ankle) is due back in the bubble tomorrow night and will then quarantine for four days, according to Brad Stevens. Though, he is not expected to play “anytime soon.”
#NEBHInjuryReport Gordon Hayward (ankle) is due back in the bubble tomorrow night and will then quarantine for four days, according to Brad Stevens. Though, he is not expected to play “anytime soon.”
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 5, 2020
Source: Boston Celtics
Headlines
Sources: Montrezl Harrell Named NBA Sixth Man of the Year
Clippers‘ Montrezl Harrell has won the NBA 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year award, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Harrell had a breakout season, averaging 18.6 points and seven rebounds.
Clippers‘ Montrezl Harrell has won the NBA 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year award, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Harrell had a breakout season, averaging 18.6 points and seven rebounds.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 4, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Nets to Hire Steve Nash as Head Coach
The Nets have hired Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as their new head coach, @NYTSports has learned
The Nets have hired Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as their new head coach, @NYTSports has learned
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 3, 2020
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
Trending Now
-
NBA1 week ago
NBA Daily: What’s Happening To Marc Gasol?
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: NBA to Schedule Special Board of Governors Meeting, Players Plan Coinciding Meeting
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: Lakers, Clippers Vote to Boycott NBA Season, NBA to Postpone Games
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: Aaron Gordon to Leave NBA Campus