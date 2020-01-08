Headlines
Report: Blake Griffin Out Indefinitely after Left Knee Surgery
The Detroit Pistons announced today that forward Blake Griffin underwent a successful arthroscopic debridement of his left knee.
Griffin will undergo an extended rehabilitation period and there is no timetable set for his return. The six-time NBA All-Star has missed 19 games this season.
Source: Detroit Pistons
Headlines
Sources: Warriors Waive Marquese Chriss, Promote Damion Lee
Warriors plan to complete a deal with G Damion Lee to keep him on 15-man roster, league source tells ESPN. He had run out of days on a two-way contract. Warriors waived Marquese Chriss to create a roster spot.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 7, 2020
G Damion Lee and the Warriors are working to finalize a multi-year deal that includes partial guarantees in future seasons, league sources tell ESPN. Lee had been on a two-way contract and Golden State cleared roster spot to keep him.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 7, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Jabari Parker Out Two Weeks after Right Shoulder Procedure
Atlanta Hawks forward Jabari Parker underwent a non-surgical procedure on his right shoulder earlier today at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex. Parker will enter a period of rehabilitation and treatment, and will be re-examined in two weeks.
Source: Atlanta Hawks
Headlines
Sources: Blake Griffin Considering Season Ending Surgery on Left Knee
Detroit Pistons star forward Blake Griffin will visit a specialist this week because of his ailing left knee and season-ending surgery is being considered, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
The six-time All-Star will be evaluated by a specialist in Los Angeles at some point this week, sources said.
Griffin, who has been limited to 18 games this season due to the injury, had surgery on the same knee in the offseason.
Source: Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports