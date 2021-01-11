Report: Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Indefinitely with Fractured Right Knee

Knicks are planning to waive Omari Spellman to make room to sign veteran another veteran, per SNY sources. Knicks are close to deal with Taj Gibson, per SNY sources. Nothing done yet, but it’s likely to happen.

The New York Knicks are planning to sign free agent Taj Gibson, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Ian Begley and Shams Charania on Twitter