Headlines
Report: Brad Stevens, Celtics Agree to Extension
The Boston Celtics have signed head coach Brad Stevens to a contract extension, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Stevens, who was named the franchise’s 17th head coach on July 3, 2013, has produced a 318-245 win-loss record (.565) in six-plus seasons with the Celtics. His 318 wins are the fourth-most by any Celtics coach in franchise history (795-Auerbach, 427-Heinsohn, 416-Rivers).
Source: Boston Celtics
Headlines
Sources: CJ McCollum Playing with Lower Back Fracture
CJ McCollum had a rough night from the field for the Trail Blazers Tuesday, but he’s playing with a serious injury.
Sources told NBC Sports Northwest prior to the game that McCollum has been playing with a L3 vertebral transverse process fracture (non-displaced) since last Thursday. In layman’s terms, he has a fracture in his lower back. He has played three games since the injury.
Headlines
Sources: Giannis Antetokounmpo Suspended One Game
The NBA is suspending Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Bucks’ final seeding game on Thursday for head bump on Wizards’ Mo Wagner, source tells ESPN.
The NBA is suspending Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Bucks’ final seeding game on Thursday for head bump on Wizards’ Mo Wagner, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Russell Westbrook to Miss Time Due to Strained Right Quad
Rockets say Russell Westbrook underwent an MRI in Orlando for a quadriceps injury. He has a strained quadriceps muscle in his right leg. Westbrook will be out for Friday’s game against Philadelphia and his status will be re-evaluated before the playoffs start next week.
Rockets say Russell Westbrook underwent an MRI in Orlando for a quadriceps injury. He has a strained quadriceps muscle in his right leg. Westbrook will be out for Friday’s game against Philadelphia and his status will be re-evaluated before the playoffs start next week.
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 12, 2020
Source: Marc J. Spears on Twitter