Connect with us

Headlines

Report: Brandon Ingram, Pelicans Agree to Extension

Basketball Insiders

Published

39 seconds ago

on

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star F Brandon Ingram has agreed to a five-year, $158 million maximum contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Jordan Gertler of @excelsm_bball tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Report: Wayne Ellington, Pistons Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

Free agent G Wayne Ellington has agreed to a one-year, $2.6M deal with the Detroit Pistons, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: DeMarcus Cousins, Rockets Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

November 24, 2020

By

Source: DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rockets.

Source: Tim MacMahon on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Tommy Sheppard: ‘No plans’ for Wizards to Trade John Wall

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

November 24, 2020

By

Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard said Washington has no plans to trade John Wall. He said he was with Wall this morning when the point guard was working out. Sheppard said Wall and Beal have a new chapter ahead of them to work together coming off Wall’s injury.

Source: Ohm Youngmisuk on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now