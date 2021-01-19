Report: CJ McCollum Out One Week with Left Foot Sprain

As for [CJ] McCollum, [Terry] Stotts also said prior to Monday’s game that his sprained left foot would be reevaluated in a week. The 6-3 guard was playing arguably the best basketball of his career prior to the injury, averaging 26.7 points on 47 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent shooting from three, 5.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.8 minutes per game.

Source: Portland Trail Blazers