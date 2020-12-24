Headlines
Report: Cody Zeller Expected to Miss Time with Fractured Left Hand
Charlotte Hornets starting center Cody Zeller was diagnosed with a fractured left hand in the second half of a 121-114 season-opening loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
It’s unclear how serious the injury is for Zeller, who missed just two games with injury last season after two injury-ravaged seasons.
Headlines
Report: Markelle Fultz, Magic Agree to Extension
Markelle Fultz has agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension with Orlando, his agent Raymond Brothers of @RocNationSports tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 21, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Jonathan Isaac, Magic Agree to Extension
Jonathan Isaac has agreed to a four-year, $80M extension with the Orlando Magic, his agent Jeff Wechsler tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 21, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Report: O.G. Anunoby, Raptors Agree to Extension
Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension, including a player-option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports Head of Basketball Omar Wilkes tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 21, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
