College Headlines
Report: Cole Anthony Out Four-to-Six Weeks after Surgery on Torn Meniscus
North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony underwent an arthroscopic knee procedure Monday morning, according to the university.
He is expected to miss four to six weeks as he recovers from a partially torn meniscus.
Anthony’s injury was said to have occurred over time and not during one play.
Report: Zion Williamson Declares for NBA Draft
Projected No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson of Duke has declared for the 2019 NBA Draft.
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Report: Cam Reddish Declares for NBA Draft
Duke freshman Cam Reddish has declared for the 2019 NBA draft.
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: RJ Barrett Declares for NBA Draft
Duke Blue Devils guard RJ Barrett, widely projected as a lottery pick, has made the decision to leave after his freshman season to enter the NBA draft, he announced Wednesday on social media.
“It was amazing to play for Coach K, play for the brotherhood,” Barrett said in a video posted to Twitter and Instagram. “It was a dream of mine to play at Duke ever since I was a young kid. It’s also a dream of mine to play in the NBA and have great success there. …
“I’m looking forward to coming back and supporting the Blue Devils any way I can. Just wanted to thank you for everything.”
Source: RJ Barrett via ESPN