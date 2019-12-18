Connect with us

Report: Cole Anthony Out Four-to-Six Weeks after Surgery on Torn Meniscus

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony underwent an arthroscopic knee procedure Monday morning, according to the university.

He is expected to miss four to six weeks as he recovers from a partially torn meniscus.

Anthony’s injury was said to have occurred over time and not during one play.

Source: Jonathan M. Alexander of The News & Observer

