Report: De’Andre Hunter to Undergo Right Knee Surgery

The Derrick Rose era in Detroit is nearing a resolution, as the two sides are working to sort out his future.

The New York Knicks are engaged in active talks to acquire the Pistons guard, a move that would reunite the former league MVP with head coach Tom Thibodeau, sources tell The Athletic.

Sources say the Pistons have received interest in Rose from several teams. He has not played since Jan. 30 against the Golden State Warriors. Since then, the Pistons’ game in Denver on Monday was postponed due to health and safety protocols and Rose then sat three consecutive games versus Utah, Phoenix and the Lakers. Rose missed Tuesday’s game in Utah with what the team termed as a stomach issue, sat Friday due to “rest” and Saturday due to “personal reasons.”

Source: Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic