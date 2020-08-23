Report: Domantas Sabonis to Return to NBA Bubble, Not Expected to Play

Nate McMillan confirms on @FSIndiana pregame show that Domantas Sabonis is scheduled to return to the bubble today and will enter quarantine for “a few days.”

Nate McMillan confirms on @FSIndiana pregame show that Domantas Sabonis is scheduled to return to the bubble today and will enter quarantine for “a few days.” — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) August 22, 2020

It isn’t believed Indiana All-Star F/C Domantas Sabonis has been able to engage in basketball activity for past 6 weeks rehabbing plantar fasciitis and sources say there’s no expectation he’ll rejoin active roster should Pacers still be alive once he clears quarantine this week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 22, 2020

