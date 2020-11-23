Report: Donovan Mitchell, Jazz Agree to Extension

Atlanta is submitting an offer sheet on Bogdan Bogdanovic, source tells @TheAthletic.

Atlanta is submitting an offer sheet on Bogdan Bogdanovic, source tells @TheAthletic. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) November 22, 2020



Bogdan Bogdanovic has signed his four-year offer sheet worth $72 million from the Atlanta Hawks, league sources say

The deal, I’m told, includes a player option in Year 4 and 15-percent trade kicker for the restricted free agent

The Kings will have 48 hours to match

Source: Sam Amick and Marc Stein on Twitter