Report: Donovan Mitchell, Jazz Agree to Extension

1 min ago

Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has agreed to a five-year, $195M designated rookie max extension, his agents Ty Sullivan and Austin Brown of @caa_sports tell ESPN. Story soon.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Jayson Tatum, Celtics Agree to Extension

5 seconds ago

November 22, 2020

Jayson Tatum has agreed to a five-year, $195M extension with the Celtics, source tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks Agree to Offer Sheet

4 mins ago

November 22, 2020

Atlanta is submitting an offer sheet on Bogdan Bogdanovic, source tells @TheAthletic.


Bogdan Bogdanovic has signed his four-year offer sheet worth $72 million from the Atlanta Hawks, league sources say

The deal, I’m told, includes a player option in Year 4 and 15-percent trade kicker for the restricted free agent

The Kings will have 48 hours to match

Source: Sam Amick and Marc Stein on Twitter

Sources: Aron Baynes, Raptors Agree to Deal

4 mins ago

November 22, 2020

Free agent center Aron Baynes has agreed to a two-year, $14.3M deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

