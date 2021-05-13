Headlines
Report: Dwane Casey, Pistons Agree to Extension
The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team and head coach Dwane Casey have reached agreement on a contract extension through the 2023-24 NBA season. Per team policy, terms were not disclosed.
Source: Detroit Pistons
Headlines
Report: Victor Oladipo to Undergo Season Ending Surgery on Right Quad Tendon
UPDATE: Victor Oladipo has decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon. The surgery will take place tomorrow in New York. There is no timetable for his return at this time.
UPDATE: Victor Oladipo has decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon. The surgery will take place tomorrow in New York. There is no timetable for his return at this time.
— x – Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 12, 2021
Source: Miami HEAT on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Jaylen Brown Out for Season with Torn Ligament in Left Wrist
#NEBHInjuryReport This past weekend Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist. Brown is expected to have the torn ligament surgically repaired later this week, and will be out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.
#NEBHInjuryReport This past weekend Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist. Brown is expected to have the torn ligament surgically repaired later this week, and will be out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 10, 2021
Source: Boston Celtics on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Bradley Beal Day-to-Day with Left Hamstring Strain
Wizards’ Bradley Beal has a mild left hamstring strain and will be listed day-to-day, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Wizards’ Bradley Beal has a mild left hamstring strain and will be listed day-to-day, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 9, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter