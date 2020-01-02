Headlines
Report: Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Dies at Age 77
David Stern, the basketball-loving lawyer who took the NBA around the world during 30 years as its longest-serving commissioner and oversaw its growth into a global powerhouse, died Wednesday. He was 77.
Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage on Dec. 12 and underwent emergency surgery. The league said he died with his wife, Dianne, and their family at his bedside.
Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before he became its fourth commissioner on Feb. 1, 1984. By the time he left his position in 2014 — he wouldn’t say or let league staffers say “retire,” because he never stopped working — a league that fought for a foothold before him had grown to a more than $5 billion a year industry and made NBA basketball perhaps the world’s most popular sport after soccer.
Source: NBA
Sources: Darren Collinson Considering NBA Return, Interested in Lakers, Clippers
Story filed to ESPN: After a stunning retirement prior to free agency, veteran guard Darren Collison is considering a February return to the NBA – with the Lakers and Clippers emerging as his two preferred destinations.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 1, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Tristan Thompson Generating ‘plenty of interest’ on Trade Market
Shortly after the Cavs and Jazz agreed to a deal involving Jordan Clarkson, who has given Utah the expected scoring pop off the bench, teams around the NBA have set their sights on other trade targets. [Tristan] Thompson is generating plenty of interest from playoff contenders around the league, sources tell cleveland.com. But he’s just one of many names popping up in rumors, especially with the widespread belief that the Cavs are planning to sell off veterans for more draft picks and young assets — just as they did in acquiring Dante Exum and a pair of second-rounders for Clarkson.
Source: Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com
Sources: Patrick Beverley Expected to Miss Time with Right Wrist Sprain
Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is expected to miss a few games with his right wrist sprain, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 31, 2019
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter