Report: Frank Kaminsky III Out Indefinitely with Right Patella Stress Fracture

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 min ago

on

Phoenix Suns forward/center Frank Kaminsky III will be sidelined indefinitely with a right patella stress fracture. There is no timetable set for his return and he will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks. Updates on his status will be provided as appropriate.

Source: Phoenix Suns

Basketball Insiders

Report: Kevin Porter Jr. Out Two Weeks with Left Knee Sprain

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

STATUS UPDATE: G/F @kevinporterjr will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks after suffering a left knee sprain vs. Minnesota.

Source: Cleveland Cavaliers on Twitter

Sources: Cavaliers to Waive Alfonzo McKinnie, Tyler Cook

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 mins ago

on

January 6, 2020

By

The Cavaliers plan to waive swingman Alfonzo McKinnie, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Cleveland will explore possibilities of re-signing McKinnie if he clears waivers.


Cavaliers are waiving undrafted rookie F Tyler Cook, league sources tell ESPN.

Source: Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Pistons Talking Andre Drummond Trade with Hawks, Others

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 days ago

on

January 4, 2020

By

Detroit and Atlanta have been engaged in talks on a trade centered on Andre Drummond, league sources tell ESPN. No deal imminent, but Detroit is talking to Hawks and several other teams on Drummond, sources said.


Drummond has a $28M player option for next season that he is unlikely to exercise, forcing the Pistons to consider possibility of losing him in free agency. Among teams, there’s an increasing belief that Drummond will be moved before February 6 trade deadline.


Boston, Dallas, Toronto have also registered interest in Andre Drummond, according to sources. Drummond has relationships with Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Lowry

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Vincent Goodwill on Twitter

