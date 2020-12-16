Headlines
Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Agree to Supermax Extension
Breaking: Giannis Antetokounmpo says he is signing a contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time MVP will sign a five-year, $228.2 million supermax extension with the franchise, the largest deal in NBA history, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Bulls to Waive Noah Vonleh
Yahoo Sources: Chicago Bulls forward Noah Vonleh has tested positive for COVID-19 and begins mandatory 10-day quarantine. He will be waived. I’m told he is feeling good overall.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 14, 2020
Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter
Report: Paul George, Clippers Agree to Max Extension
All-Star forward Paul George has signed a maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers that’ll guarantee him as much as $226 million over the next five years, his agent Aaron Mintz of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Bucks, HEAT Among James Harden’s Preferred Trade Destinations
Along with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets star James Harden now also has the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat among his preferred trade destinations, sources with knowledge have told The Athletic.
Harden is in Houston complying with the NBA’s coronavirus testing protocol, and sources close to the team and Harden expect the former league MVP to remain professional while also keeping some pressure on the Rockets to address his trade demands. The NBA ruled on Wednesday that Harden must register six negative coronavirus tests before practicing with the Rockets, a source said.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic