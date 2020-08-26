Headlines
Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Named NBA Defensive Player of the Year
The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the 2019-20 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, the NBA announced today. This marks the first NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award for Antetokounmpo, who finished in second place last season.
Source: NBA
Report: Damian Lillard to Miss Time with Right Knee Sprain
The results of a second MRI confirm Damian Lillard with a right knee sprain. Lillard is listed as out for Game 5.
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 25, 2020
Source: Portland Trail Blazers
Sources: 76ers Fire Brett Brown, Mutual Interest with Ty Lue
The Philadelphia 76ers have fired coach Brett Brown, the team announced Monday.
Brown’s dismissal is expected to be a precursor for more upheaval for the 76ers, whose senior leadership — including general manager Elton Brand — will begin exploring changes in the front-office structure, sources said.
The franchise’s plan is that Brand will continue to oversee basketball operations, sources said, but the personnel and structure in the front office is undergoing significant evaluation and change is looming.
The Sixers’ plan for a head coach will focus on LA Clippers assistant Ty Lue, sources said. Lue won a championship in 2016 as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ head coach, and his ability to challenge and command the respect of high-level players makes him attractive to the Sixers — and others — in this job market.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
There is mutual interest between Ty Lue and the 76ers, as @SInow reported. Lue will be pursued by multiple teams in the weeks ahead, but Philadelphia could have an inside track.
— Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) August 24, 2020
Source: Chris Mannix on Twitter
Report: Kyle Lowry Out Indefinitely with Left Ankle Sprain
The Toronto Raptors announced Monday that guard Kyle Lowry has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain.
Lowry underwent an MRI on the NBA Campus in Orlando after the injury, which occurred in the first quarter of Sunday evening’s game. His condition will be updated as appropriate.
Source: Toronto Raptors