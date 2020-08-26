Connect with us

Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Named NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the 2019-20 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, the NBA announced today. This marks the first NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award for Antetokounmpo, who finished in second place last season.

Source: NBA

Headlines

Report: Damian Lillard to Miss Time with Right Knee Sprain

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 26, 2020

By

The results of a second MRI confirm Damian Lillard with a right knee sprain. Lillard is listed as out for Game 5.

Source: Portland Trail Blazers

Headlines

Sources: 76ers Fire Brett Brown, Mutual Interest with Ty Lue

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

The Philadelphia 76ers have fired coach Brett Brown, the team announced Monday.

Brown’s dismissal is expected to be a precursor for more upheaval for the 76ers, whose senior leadership — including general manager Elton Brand — will begin exploring changes in the front-office structure, sources said.

The franchise’s plan is that Brand will continue to oversee basketball operations, sources said, but the personnel and structure in the front office is undergoing significant evaluation and change is looming.

The Sixers’ plan for a head coach will focus on LA Clippers assistant Ty Lue, sources said. Lue won a championship in 2016 as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ head coach, and his ability to challenge and command the respect of high-level players makes him attractive to the Sixers — and others — in this job market.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN

There is mutual interest between Ty Lue and the 76ers, as @SInow reported. Lue will be pursued by multiple teams in the weeks ahead, but Philadelphia could have an inside track.

Source: Chris Mannix on Twitter

Headlines

Report: Kyle Lowry Out Indefinitely with Left Ankle Sprain

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

The Toronto Raptors announced Monday that guard Kyle Lowry has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain.

Lowry underwent an MRI on the NBA Campus in Orlando after the injury, which occurred in the first quarter of Sunday evening’s game. His condition will be updated as appropriate.

Source: Toronto Raptors

NBA Team Salaries

