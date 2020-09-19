Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Named NBA Most Valuable Player

Connect with us

Giannis Antetokounmpo Named NBA Most Valuable Player

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 mins ago

on

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the 2019-20 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, the NBA announced today.

This is the second straight Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award for Antetokounmpo, who becomes the 12th player to earn the honor in consecutive seasons. A native of Greece, Antetokounmpo is the first player from Europe to be selected as the NBA MVP more than once. Antetokounmpo, 25, also joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James as the only players to win multiple NBA MVP awards by the age of 25.

Source: NBA

Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Nick Nurse, Raptors Agree to Extension

Shane Rhodes

Published

3 days ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday they have signed head coach Nick Nurse to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This past season, Nurse guided the Raptors to a 53-19 record during the regular season (second best in the NBA) and set a franchise-record with a .736 winning percentage. Toronto also reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the fifth straight year.

Source: Toronto Raptors

Rockets Interested in Tyronn Lue, Sam Cassell for Head Coach

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 days ago

on

September 13, 2020

By

Sources: There is mutual interest between the Rockets and Clippers assistant coach Sam Cassell. Cassell started his playing career with the two-time champion “Clutch City” Rockets.


With a head coaching vacancy in Houston, expect the franchise to take a strong look at Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue.

Source: Tim MacMahon and Chris Haynes on Twitter

Mike D'Antoni Won't Return to Rockets Next Season

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 days ago

on

September 13, 2020

By

Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni has informed the franchise that he’s becoming a coaching free agent and won’t return to the team next season, he told ESPN on Sunday.

“It’s with tremendous sadness and gratitude that my wife Laurel and I announce that our incredible journey in Houston has ended for now and that we’ll be moving to a new chapter,” D’Antoni told ESPN in a statement.

D’Antoni, whose contract expired with the end of Houston’s season in the Western Conference semifinals on Saturday, turned down extension offers before the season.

He will be considered among a group of candidates for the Philadelphia 76ers’ coaching opening, sources told ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

