Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Named NBA Most Valuable Player

Sources: There is mutual interest between the Rockets and Clippers assistant coach Sam Cassell. Cassell started his playing career with the two-time champion “Clutch City” Rockets. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) September 13, 2020



With a head coaching vacancy in Houston, expect the franchise to take a strong look at Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 13, 2020

Source: Tim MacMahon and Chris Haynes on Twitter