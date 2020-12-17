Headlines
Report: Gordon Hayward Day-to-Day with Broken Finger
The Charlotte Hornets announced today that forward Gordon Hayward sustained an avulsion fracture of his fifth metacarpal on his right hand during the team’s preseason game against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 14. Hayward will miss Thursday’s preseason game at Orlando and will be listed as day-to-day moving forward.
Hayward was acquired this offseason by the Charlotte Hornets in a sign-and-trade transaction with the Boston Celtics on November 29. A 10-year NBA veteran, Hayward has appeared in 641 regular-season games (479 starts) with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics and has averaged 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 30.8 minutes per game. He holds career shooting averages of .451 from the field, .366 from three-point range and .823 from the free throw line. The 6-7 forward has appeared in 29 postseason games (16 starts) with Utah and Boston, averaging 15.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 33.0 minutes per game.
Source: Charlotte Hornets
Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Agree to Supermax Extension
Breaking: Giannis Antetokounmpo says he is signing a contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time MVP will sign a five-year, $228.2 million supermax extension with the franchise, the largest deal in NBA history, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Bulls to Waive Noah Vonleh
Yahoo Sources: Chicago Bulls forward Noah Vonleh has tested positive for COVID-19 and begins mandatory 10-day quarantine. He will be waived. I’m told he is feeling good overall.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 14, 2020
Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter
Report: Paul George, Clippers Agree to Max Extension
All-Star forward Paul George has signed a maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers that’ll guarantee him as much as $226 million over the next five years, his agent Aaron Mintz of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter