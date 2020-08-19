Connect with us

Report: Gordon Hayward Out Four Weeks with Right Ankle Sprain

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

#NEBHInjuryReport Celtics forward @gordonhayward suffered a Grade III sprain of his right ankle during the fourth quarter of last night’s game against Philadelphia. He is expected to miss approximately four weeks.

Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Source: Boston Celtics on Twitter

Sources: Pelicans Fire Alvin Gentry

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 days ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

The New Orleans Pelicans have dismissed coach Alvin Gentry, sources tell @wojespn and me.

Source: Andrew Lopez on Twitter

Sources: Vlade Divac to Step Down as Kings’ GM

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 days ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

Kings GM Vlade Divac is stepping down, source tells @TheAthleticNBA. Joe Dumars (advisor previously) will be interim executive VP of basketball ops and immediately assumes GM duties. Dumars will be involved in the search for a new GM.

Source: Sam Amick on Twitter

Report: Bulls Fire Jim Boylen

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 days ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President – Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas announced today that Jim Boylen has been relieved of his duties as head coach.

Boylen first came to Chicago as an associate head coach during the 2015-16 season and was named the team’s 23rd head coach on December 3, 2018. During his time at the helm of the Bulls, he compiled an overall record of 39-84 (.317).

A formal coaching search will begin immediately.

Source: Chicago Bulls

