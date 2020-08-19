Headlines
Report: Gordon Hayward Out Four Weeks with Right Ankle Sprain
#NEBHInjuryReport Celtics forward @gordonhayward suffered a Grade III sprain of his right ankle during the fourth quarter of last night’s game against Philadelphia. He is expected to miss approximately four weeks.
Further updates will be provided as appropriate.
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 18, 2020
Source: Boston Celtics on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Pelicans Fire Alvin Gentry
The New Orleans Pelicans have dismissed coach Alvin Gentry, sources tell @wojespn and me.
— Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) August 15, 2020
Source: Andrew Lopez on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Vlade Divac to Step Down as Kings’ GM
Kings GM Vlade Divac is stepping down, source tells @TheAthleticNBA. Joe Dumars (advisor previously) will be interim executive VP of basketball ops and immediately assumes GM duties. Dumars will be involved in the search for a new GM.
— Sam Amick (@sam_amick) August 14, 2020
Source: Sam Amick on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Bulls Fire Jim Boylen
Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President – Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas announced today that Jim Boylen has been relieved of his duties as head coach.
Boylen first came to Chicago as an associate head coach during the 2015-16 season and was named the team’s 23rd head coach on December 3, 2018. During his time at the helm of the Bulls, he compiled an overall record of 39-84 (.317).
A formal coaching search will begin immediately.
Source: Chicago Bulls