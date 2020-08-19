Report: Gordon Hayward Out Four Weeks with Right Ankle Sprain

#NEBHInjuryReport Celtics forward @gordonhayward suffered a Grade III sprain of his right ankle during the fourth quarter of last night’s game against Philadelphia. He is expected to miss approximately four weeks.

Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

#NEBHInjuryReport Celtics forward @gordonhayward suffered a Grade III sprain of his right ankle during the fourth quarter of last night’s game against Philadelphia. He is expected to miss approximately four weeks. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 18, 2020

Source: Boston Celtics on Twitter