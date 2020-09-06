Report: Gordon Hayward to Return to NBA Campus, Not Expected to Play ‘anytime soon’

#NEBHInjuryReport Gordon Hayward (ankle) is due back in the bubble tomorrow night and will then quarantine for four days, according to Brad Stevens. Though, he is not expected to play “anytime soon.”

#NEBHInjuryReport Gordon Hayward (ankle) is due back in the bubble tomorrow night and will then quarantine for four days, according to Brad Stevens. Though, he is not expected to play “anytime soon.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 5, 2020

Source: Boston Celtics