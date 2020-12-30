Headlines
Report: Ja Morant Out Three-to-Five Weeks with Grade 2 Left Ankle Sprain
The Memphis Grizzlies today provided the following medical update on Grizzlies guard Ja Morant:
In Monday’s game against the Nets, Ja Morant exited late in the second quarter after contesting a field goal attempt of Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and landing on Luwawu-Cabarrot’s foot. Further imaging revealed a Grade 2 ankle sprain, with an expected recovery time of 3-5 weeks.
Source: Memphis Grizzlies
Report: Kevin Love Out Three-to-Four Weeks with Right Calf Strain
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love left Sunday night’s home game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter and did not return to action after reaggravating a right calf strain initially diagnosed during the preseason. Further examination and an MRI administered on Monday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the injury. Love will undergo a series of treatment and rehabilitation and will be reassessed in approximately three to four weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate.
Source: Cleveland Cavaliers
Sources: Spencer Dinwiddie Likely Out for Season with Partially Torn Right ACL
Brooklyn Nets starter Spencer Dinwiddie has suffered a partially torn ACL in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. It was suffered on contact, and there is no other structural damage in the knee.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 28, 2020
Dinwiddie is expected to make full recovery before next season. Tough loss for Nets; Dinwiddie emerged as a starter alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. With $12.3M player option in offseason, Dinwiddie has multiple choices being among the top free agents on the market.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 28, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Report: Karl-Anthony Towns Week-to-Week with Dislocated Left Wrist
The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following injury update on center Karl-Anthony Towns:
During the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz, Towns sustained an injury to his left wrist. He was evaluated by a hand specialist today in Los Angeles, which revealed a left perilunate subluxation (dislocation). Towns will be listed as out for tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers and will be further evaluated weekly as he undergoes treatment to return to play. He will not require surgery.
Source: Minnesota Timberwolves
