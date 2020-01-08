Headlines
Report: Jabari Parker Out Two Weeks after Right Shoulder Procedure
Atlanta Hawks forward Jabari Parker underwent a non-surgical procedure on his right shoulder earlier today at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex. Parker will enter a period of rehabilitation and treatment, and will be re-examined in two weeks.
Source: Atlanta Hawks
Sources: Blake Griffin Considering Season Ending Surgery on Left Knee
Detroit Pistons star forward Blake Griffin will visit a specialist this week because of his ailing left knee and season-ending surgery is being considered, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
The six-time All-Star will be evaluated by a specialist in Los Angeles at some point this week, sources said.
Griffin, who has been limited to 18 games this season due to the injury, had surgery on the same knee in the offseason.
Source: Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports
Sources: Kings, Others Interested in Kyle Kuzma
Sacramento is among the teams that has tried to engage the Lakers in Kyle Kuzma trade talks, league sources say. The Kings know they would have to include sharpshooter (and soon-to-be restricted free agent) Bogdan Bogdanovic, for starters, in a Kuzma deal
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 6, 2020
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
Sources: Celtics, Nuggets, Others Interested in Davis Bertans
Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard was sincere in his comments last month about his intentions to re-sign sharpshooting forward Davis Bertans this summer, but that hasn’t stopped teams from showing interest ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.
In addition to the Sixers, Hawks and Lakers, the Celtics and Nuggets have emerged as suitors for Bertans’ services, NBC Sports Washington has learned. Bertans, 27, has enjoyed a breakout season, averaging 15.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 43.4 percent from three on 8.6 attempts per game.