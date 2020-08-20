Report: Joe Harris Leaves NBA Bubble for Personal Matter

The NBA is progressing on plans for a virtual draft combine to be held at regional sites throughout September, sources told ESPN.

Formal plans could be completed and shared with teams in the next week, sources said.

In what’s likely to become one of the most wide-open draft processes in years, prospective players would attend selected regional team facilities throughout the country, sources said. The plan would include team doctors administering physicals at local hospitals and league officials recording body measurables and putting players through physical testing at team facilities, sources said.

The NBA still hasn’t made a final determination on the location or format for the Oct. 16 draft event, sources said.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter