Report: Jontay Porter, Grizzlies Agree to Deal
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team has signed forward/center Jontay Porter. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Porter (6-10, 236) appeared in all 33 games (seven starts) during the 2017-18 season as a freshman at the University of Missouri and averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.67 blocks in 24.5 minutes. The younger brother of college teammate and current Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., Porter shot 43.7 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from three-point range and 75.0 percent from the free throw line.
Porter was sidelined during his 2018-19 sophomore campaign after suffering a season-ending knee injury during a preseason scrimmage. The 20-year-old Columbia, Missouri native went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Source: Memphis Grizzlies
Sources: Kenny Atkinson, Nets Mutually Part Ways
The Nets are mutually parting ways with coach Kenny Atkinson, league source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Report: Malcolm Brogdon Week-to-Week with Left Quad Injury
Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon has been diagnosed with a torn left rectus femoris. The injury occurred during the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game at Milwaukee.
His status is listed as week-to-week.
Source: Indiana Pacers
Report: Nickeil Alexander-Walker Out Indefinitely with Right Wrist Fracture
The New Orleans Pelicans released the following medical update on guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker:
After experiencing discomfort at practice Thursday, Nickeil Alexander-Walker underwent an MRI at Ochsner Sports Medicine which revealed a right wrist hairline fracture. He will undergo further evaluation to determine the appropriate next steps and will be sidelined indefinitely. Further updates will be provided when available.
Source: New Orleans Pelicans