Report: Justise Winslow to Miss Rest of Season with Hip Injury

35 seconds ago

The Memphis Grizzlies today provided the following medical update on Grizzlies forward Justise Winslow:

During Monday’s practice, Justise Winslow fell after absorbing contact during an intra-squad scrimmage. Medical evaluation revealed a hip injury, which will cause him to miss the rest of the season.

Winslow is expected to make a full recovery.

Source: Memphis Grizzlies

Sources: NBA to Move Draft Lottery to August 20

5 mins ago

July 22, 2020

Sources: NBA teams have been informed of new calendar date:

2020 Draft lottery: Aug. 20 — up from previous Aug. 25.

2020 Draft remains Oct. 16.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Sources: Glen Taylor to Explore Sale of Timberwolves

6 mins ago

July 22, 2020

The Minnesota Timberwolves are for sale.

Billionaire owner Glen Taylor has retained The Raine Group to sell the franchise he’s owned since 1994. There are several parties who have bid on the team, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter. A deal could be completed within a month, one of the people said.

Taylor issued a statement confirming The Rain Group’s involvement in the sale.

“I was recently approached by The Raine Group to discuss the future of our franchise. From the time I bought the team in 1994, I have always wanted what’s best for our fans and will entertain opportunities on the evolution of the Timberwolves and Lynx ownership structure,” the statement said.

Source: Scott Soshnick of Sportico

Sources: ‘Growing belief’ Victor Oladipo May Play in NBA Restart

1 week ago

July 14, 2020

There is growing belief Pacers star Victor Oladipo will attempt to play in the NBA’s restarted season after multiple strong team practices in Orlando, sources inside the bubble tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

