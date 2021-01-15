Headlines
Report: Jusuf Nurkic Out Indefinitely with Broken Right Wrist
Jusuf Nurkic can’t seem to catch a figurative break when it comes to literal breaks.
The 7-0 center out of Bosnian and Herzegovina suffered a broken right wrist in the third quarter of Thursday’s game versus the Pacers Thursday night at the Moda Center.
The injury occurred around the 8:40 mark of the third quarter, as Nurkic fell after contesting a drive attempt by Pacers center Myles Turner. Nurkic took a hard fall to the floor and remained there for some time before getting up and immediately heading to the locker room with members of the team’s medical staff. X-rays taken taken during the game showed a fracture to his right wrist, which, depending on the severity and location of the break, could sideline the center for the foreseeable future.
Source: Portland Trail Blazers
Sources: Rockets, Nets, Pacers, Cavaliers Agree to Four-Team Trade
Reporting with @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn is acquiring Houston’s James Harden in a blockbuster deal, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021
The Indiana Pacers are moving Victor Oladipo to the Rockets for package around Caris LeVert, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021
Rockets are acquiring Caris LeVert in James Harden deal from Brooklyn and sending LeVert to Indiana to acquire two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo — in addition to the four first-round picks and four draft pick swaps, sources said.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Thomas Bryant Out for Season with Torn Left ACL
Washington Wizards C Thomas Bryant has suffered a torn ACL to his left knee, source tells ESPN.
Washington Wizards C Thomas Bryant has suffered a torn ACL to his left knee, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 10, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Report: Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Indefinitely with Fractured Right Knee
Guard Bogdan Bogdanovic suffered a right knee injury during the second quarter of last night’s game at Charlotte and didn’t return to the contest. Following an MRI earlier today at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, he has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his right knee with associated soft tissue inflammation and a bone bruise. His treatment plan is being reviewed and will be updated later this week.
Source: Atlanta Hawks