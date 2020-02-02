Headlines
Report: Kemba Walker Out Two Games with Sore Left Knee
Per Brad Stevens: Kemba Walker will miss the next two games with a sore knee and then be reevaluated.
Per Brad Stevens: Kemba Walker will miss the next two games with a sore knee and then be reevaluated.
— Mark Murphy (@Murf56) February 1, 2020
Source: Mark Murphy on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Norman Powell Out Indefinitely with Fractured Left Finger
During the fourth quarter of Toronto’s win at Detroit on Friday, Norman Powell sustained a fracture to the fourth metacarpal of his left hand. He will be listed as out indefinitely, and he will be reassessed as appropriate.
Powell is averaging career highs of 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 28.2 minutes in 38 games (17 starts) this season. He has scored 20 or more points 12 times, including a career-best 33 points Nov. 29 at Orlando, and has led the bench in scoring in 12 games.
Source: Toronto Raptors
Headlines
Report: Lakers vs. Clippers Game Postponed
The National Basketball Association game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Staples Center has been postponed. The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
The game will be rescheduled at a later date.
Source: NBA
Headlines
Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Trevor Booker
Free agent Trevor Booker has received interest from several NBA teams, according to sources. A number of playoff teams are keeping tabs on him. After the trade deadline on Feb. 6, it’s very possible a team will sign him to provide additional frontcourt depth.
Free agent Trevor Booker has received interest from several NBA teams, according to sources. A number of playoff teams are keeping tabs on him. After the trade deadline on Feb. 6, it’s very possible a team will sign him to provide additional frontcourt depth.
— Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) January 25, 2020
Source: Alex Kennedy on Twitter