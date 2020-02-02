Connect with us

Report: Kemba Walker Out Two Games with Sore Left Knee

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 mins ago

on

Per Brad Stevens: Kemba Walker will miss the next two games with a sore knee and then be reevaluated.

Source: Mark Murphy on Twitter

Headlines

Report: Norman Powell Out Indefinitely with Fractured Left Finger

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 1, 2020

By

During the fourth quarter of Toronto’s win at Detroit on Friday, Norman Powell sustained a fracture to the fourth metacarpal of his left hand. He will be listed as out indefinitely, and he will be reassessed as appropriate.

Powell is averaging career highs of 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 28.2 minutes in 38 games (17 starts) this season. He has scored 20 or more points 12 times, including a career-best 33 points Nov. 29 at Orlando, and has led the bench in scoring in 12 games.

Source: Toronto Raptors

Headlines

Report: Lakers vs. Clippers Game Postponed

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 days ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

The National Basketball Association game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Staples Center has been postponed. The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

Source: NBA

Headlines

Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Trevor Booker

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 days ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Free agent Trevor Booker has received interest from several NBA teams, according to sources. A number of playoff teams are keeping tabs on him. After the trade deadline on Feb. 6, it’s very possible a team will sign him to provide additional frontcourt depth.

Source: Alex Kennedy on Twitter

