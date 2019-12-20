Connect with us

Report: Knicks Hire David Blatt as Consultant

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

The New York Knicks announced that they hired David Blatt as a basketball operations consultant.

“I look forward to the next step in my career as I officially retire from coaching,” Blatt said, in part, in a statement released by the Knicks. “I’ve long been intrigued by working in a front office.”

Blatt was personal friends with Knicks president Steve Mills when the two were in college at Princeton. Blatt is also close with Craig Robinson, who is also working in the Knicks’ front office. Blatt, Robinson and Mills all played on the basketball team at Princeton together.

Source: New York Knicks via Malika Andrews of ESPN

Headlines

Report: Pascal Siakam Out Indefinitely with Groin Injury

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

With 6:47 to play in the fourth quarter, Pascal Siakam sustained a stretched groin after an awkward landing. He was evaluated Thursday and will be listed as out indefinitely.

Source: Toronto Raptors

Headlines

Sources: Timberwolves, Several Teams Interested in Dennis Smith Jr.

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

Several teams in touch recently with the Knicks are under the impression that they’re open to moving one of their point guards.

But the point guard factor is noteworthy because several teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, are interested in trading for Dennis Smith Jr., per SNY sources.

Source: Ian Begley of SNY.tv

Headlines

Sources: Marc Gasol Out ‘period of weeks’ with Left Hamstring Injury

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol will miss a period of weeks with a left hamstring injury, league sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

