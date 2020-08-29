Headlines
Report: Kristaps Porzingis Ruled Out for Remainder of First Round with Right Meniscus Tear
Mavs‘ Kristaps Porzingis has a meniscus tear in his right knee and will miss remainder of series.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 28, 2020
Sources: Players Vote to Resume Playoffs
The NBA’s players have decided to resume the playoffs, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020
Sources: Aaron Gordon to Leave NBA Campus
Orlando’s Aaron Gordon has left the NBA bubble due to his hamstring injury and events of past few days on campus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020
Sources: NBA to Schedule Special Board of Governors Meeting, Players Plan Coinciding Meeting
The NBA has scheduled a special Board of Governors meeting on Thursday morning, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020
Reporting with @malika_andrews: The NBA players have another meeting set for Thursday morning in the bubble to continue the discussion on how they’ll proceed with the playoffs.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020
The meeting is 11 AM — coinciding with the timing of the NBA’s Board of Governors call, per sources.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020
