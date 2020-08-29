Connect with us

Headlines

Report: Kristaps Porzingis Ruled Out for Remainder of First Round with Right Meniscus Tear

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 mins ago

on

Mavs‘ Kristaps Porzingis has a meniscus tear in his right knee and will miss remainder of series.


Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: Players Vote to Resume Playoffs

Basketball Insiders

Published

23 hours ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

The NBA’s players have decided to resume the playoffs, source tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Aaron Gordon to Leave NBA Campus

Basketball Insiders

Published

23 hours ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

Orlando’s Aaron Gordon has left the NBA bubble due to his hamstring injury and events of past few days on campus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: NBA to Schedule Special Board of Governors Meeting, Players Plan Coinciding Meeting

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 days ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

The NBA has scheduled a special Board of Governors meeting on Thursday morning, sources tell ESPN.


Reporting with @malika_andrews: The NBA players have another meeting set for Thursday morning in the bubble to continue the discussion on how they’ll proceed with the playoffs.


The meeting is 11 AM — coinciding with the timing of the NBA’s Board of Governors call, per sources.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online Betting Site Betway
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now