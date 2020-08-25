Report: Kyle Lowry Out Indefinitely with Left Ankle Sprain

The NBA’s board of governors discussed the delaying of the mid-October NBA draft and start of free agency on a call with commissioner Adam Silver on Friday, sources told ESPN.

The possibility of delaying those two events — an idea with growing support within the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association — fits into a potential timeline that would have the NBA’s original Dec. 1 start date for 2020-2021 pushed back.

The board of governors call on Friday — comprised largely of league owners — also included a discussion on possible dates to start the next NBA season beyond the current tentative date of Dec. 1. Silver told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols on Thursday that the Dec. 1 date “is feeling a little bit early to me.”

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN