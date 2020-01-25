Report: Lauri Markkanen Out Four-to-Six Weeks with Stress Reaction in Right Pelvis

Connect with us

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen underwent an MRI of his right hip at Rush Hospital on Jan. 23 which revealed an early stress reaction of his right pelvis. Following a period of rest, Markkanen will resume basketball related activities with a full return anticipated in 4-6 weeks.

Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Source: Chicago Bulls

Golden State is finalizing a deal to trade C Willie Cauley-Stein to Dallas, league sources tell ESPN.


Dallas is sending Golden State a 2020 second-round pick (via Utah) for Cauley-Stein, league source tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

The Mavs have also made offers to the Timberwolves for Robert Covington, but those have been declined, according to multiple league sources.

Source: Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer

Danilo Gallinari stands out as an option. Multiple playoff teams have expressed interest in the Thunder forward, including the Mavericks and Sixers, according to league sources.

Source: Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer

