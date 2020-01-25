Headlines
Report: Lauri Markkanen Out Four-to-Six Weeks with Stress Reaction in Right Pelvis
Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen underwent an MRI of his right hip at Rush Hospital on Jan. 23 which revealed an early stress reaction of his right pelvis. Following a period of rest, Markkanen will resume basketball related activities with a full return anticipated in 4-6 weeks.
Further updates will be provided as appropriate.
Source: Chicago Bulls
Headlines
Sources: Warriors Trade Willie Cauley-Stein to Mavericks
Golden State is finalizing a deal to trade C Willie Cauley-Stein to Dallas, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 24, 2020
Dallas is sending Golden State a 2020 second-round pick (via Utah) for Cauley-Stein, league source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 24, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Timberwolves Rejected Robert Covington Trade Offers from Mavericks
The Mavs have also made offers to the Timberwolves for Robert Covington, but those have been declined, according to multiple league sources.
Source: Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer
Headlines
Sources: Mavericks, 76ers, Others Interested in Danilo Gallinari
Danilo Gallinari stands out as an option. Multiple playoff teams have expressed interest in the Thunder forward, including the Mavericks and Sixers, according to league sources.
Source: Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer