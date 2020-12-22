Report: Luke Kennard, Clippers Agree to Extension

Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard has agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract extension, his agents Aaron Mintz and Dave Spahn of @caa_sports tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter