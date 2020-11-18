Headlines
Report: Magic, Bucks Swap Second Round Picks
The Orlando Magic have acquired two future second round draft picks from the Milwaukee Bucks (a second round pick owed to Milwaukee from Indiana in either 2022, 2023 or 2024 and Milwaukee’s second round pick in 2026) in exchange for the Magic’s second round draft pick (45th overall) in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Source: Orlando Magic
#27 – Udoka Azubuike – New York Knicks
With the 27th pick in the NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz have selected Udoka Azubike.
With the 27th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks select Udoka Azubuike from Kansas. The Knicks will trade Azubukie to the Utah Jazz.
Since they jettisoned Derrick Favors last summer, the Jazz have been in desperate need of a backup option behind Rudy Gobert. Ed Davis was a flop, while Tony Bradley could only do so much and has since been traded to the Detroit Pistons.
In Azubuike, the Jazz add a towering figure — Azubukie stands 7-foot with a 7-foot-7 wingspan and weighs 270 pounds — underneath the basket. A four-year player at Kansas, Azubuike has shown a knack for blocking shots and should immediately threaten the opposition in the painted are. That said, Azubukie is old school — he isn’t going to stretch the floor, and he won’t be much use, defensively, out on the perimeter. Likewise, he won’t offer much as a passer out of the paint.
Still, Utah may have picked up the NBA’s next great shot blocker. And, for what they need as they push to contend in the Western Conference, Azubukie should prove a solid fit.
#26 – Payton Pritchard – Boston Celtics
With the 26th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics have selected Payton Pritchard from Oregon.
Pritchard, a senior out of the University of Oregon, was one of the draft’s oldest. That said, he should be more than capable of making an impact at the next level. A solid facilitator, Pritchard possess a strong on-court awareness and vision. And, while he forced a lot of shots up at Oregon, much of that had to do with his role on the team — Pritchard is often regarded as a strong shooter. Likewise, he’s shown some comfort in attacking off the bounce.
The Celtics have long struggled to draw fouls, and Pritchard (2.9 FTAs per game for his career) certainly won’t help in that regard. Further, and while he certainly put in the effort on defense, Pritchard is a bit undersized and could be exploited on that end of the court. Still, Pritchard should prove a capable backup option behind Kemba Walker for the Celtics.
Sources: 76ers Trading Josh Richardson to Mavericks
Philadelphia is finalizing trading Josh Richardson to Dallas, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Dallas is acquiring Philadelphia’s Josh Richardson and No. 36 pick for Seth Curry, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
