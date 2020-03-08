Connect with us

Report: Malcolm Brogdon Week-to-Week with Left Quad Injury

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 hours ago

on

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon has been diagnosed with a torn left rectus femoris. The injury occurred during the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game at Milwaukee.

His status is listed as week-to-week.

Source: Indiana Pacers

Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Headlines

Sources: Kenny Atkinson, Nets Mutually Part Ways

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 hours ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

The Nets are mutually parting ways with coach Kenny Atkinson, league source tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Report: Nickeil Alexander-Walker Out Indefinitely with Right Wrist Fracture

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 hours ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

The New Orleans Pelicans released the following medical update on guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker:

After experiencing discomfort at practice Thursday, Nickeil Alexander-Walker underwent an MRI at Ochsner Sports Medicine which revealed a right wrist hairline fracture. He will undergo further evaluation to determine the appropriate next steps and will be sidelined indefinitely. Further updates will be provided when available.

Source: New Orleans Pelicans

Headlines

Report: Kevon Looney Out Three Weeks with Left Hip Injury

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 hours ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

Warriors forward Kevon Looney, who has missed the last three (3) games with left hip soreness, will be re-evaluated again in three (3) weeks. He has been experiencing ongoing symptoms, so the decision was made to provide him additional time to give him the best chance for a full resolution.

Source: Golden State Warriors

