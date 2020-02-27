Headlines
Report: Malik Monk Suspended Indefinitely
Hornets guard Malik Monk has been suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug program.
The suspension begins with Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks and will continue until he is determined to be in full compliance with the program.
Source: NBA
Sources: Rockets to Sign Jeff Green for Rest of Season
Jeff Green officially signing with the Rockets for rest of season, source tells ESPN. Both sides are really happy with the fit.
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 25, 2020
Source: Jordan Schultz on Twitter
Sources: Mavericks File Official Protest of Game Against Hawks
The Dallas Mavericks, citing a “misapplication of the rules,” have filed an official protest of Saturday’s road loss to the Atlanta Hawks to the league office, @NYTSports has learned
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 23, 2020
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
Report: Jaren Jackson Jr. Out Two Weeks with Sprained Left Knee
The Memphis Grizzlies today provided a medical update on forward Jaren Jackson Jr.:
During Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Jackson Jr. sustained an injury when contesting a shot late in the second quarter. He did not return for the second half. Subsequent imaging revealed a sprained left knee. Jackson Jr. will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and further updates will be provided as appropriate.
Source: Memphis Grizzlies