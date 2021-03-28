Headlines
Report: Mitchell Robinson Out Indefinitely with Fractured Right Foot
Mitchell Robinson suffered a fracture in his right foot and will be re-evaluated when the team returns to New York tomorrow.
— NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 28, 2021
Source: New York Knicks on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Andre Drummond, Cavaliers Agree to Buyout
#Cavs have reached an agreement on a buyout with Andre Drummond, sources tell @clevelanddotcom
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) March 26, 2021
Source: Chris Fedor on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Rockets Trade Victor Oladipo to HEAT
Houston is trading Victor Oladipo to Miami, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Clippers Trade Lou Williams to Hawks
Clippers are finalizing a deal to acquire Rajon Rondo from Atlanta for Lou Williams, two second-round picks and cash, sources tell me and @sam_amick.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter