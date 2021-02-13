Headlines
Report: Mitchell Robinson Out Indefinitely with Fractured Right Hand
X-rays revealed that Mitchell Robinson fractured his right hand. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow in New York.
— NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) February 13, 2021
Source: New York Knicks on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Noah Vonleh Expected to Sign with Nets
Free agent F/C Noah Vonleh is expected to sign a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Vonleh provides immediate rotational depth for the Nets.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Lauri Markkanen Out Two-to-Four Weeks with Sprained Right Shoulder
Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen underwent an MRI upon returning to Chicago which confirmed his original diagnosis of a sprained right acromioclavicular joint. Markkanen is expected to miss 2-4 weeks.
Source: Chicago Bulls
Headlines
Sources: Pistons Trade Derrick Rose to Knicks
The Detroit Pistons are nearing agreement on deal to send Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks for Dennis Smith Jr. and draft compensation, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2021
Deal is done. Derrick Rose returns to the Knicks and reunites with Tom Thibodeau.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter