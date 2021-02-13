Report: Mitchell Robinson Out Indefinitely with Fractured Right Hand

Free agent F/C Noah Vonleh is expected to sign a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Vonleh provides immediate rotational depth for the Nets.

Free agent F/C Noah Vonleh is expected to sign a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Vonleh provides immediate rotational depth for the Nets. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2021

