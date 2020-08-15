Headlines
Report: Mo Bamba to Leave NBA Bubble, Miss Postseason
Mo Bamba will not play for the Orlando Magic in this season’s playoffs after leaving the bubble for testing related to his previous bout with coronavirus, the team announced Friday.
Bamba was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 11. The 22-year-old appeared in 62 games with the Magic this season but logged only 11 minutes of action in Orlando’s first two seeding games at Walt Disney World Resort.
Source: Associated Press via ESPN
Headlines
Report: Bulls Fire Jim Boylen
Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President – Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas announced today that Jim Boylen has been relieved of his duties as head coach.
Boylen first came to Chicago as an associate head coach during the 2015-16 season and was named the team’s 23rd head coach on December 3, 2018. During his time at the helm of the Bulls, he compiled an overall record of 39-84 (.317).
A formal coaching search will begin immediately.
Source: Chicago Bulls
Headlines
Sources: NBA, NBPA in ‘serious talks’ on ‘in-market bubble program’ for Bottom Eight Teams
Sources: The NBA and NBPA are in serious talks on in-market bubble program in September for the eight franchises that were not part of Orlando restart, with framework:
– Daily testing
– One week of individual workouts
– Two weeks of group practices
– One hour of 5-on-5 per day
Sources: The NBA and NBPA are in serious talks on in-market bubble program in September for the eight franchises that were not part of Orlando restart, with framework:
– Daily testing
– One week of individual workouts
– Two weeks of group practices
– One hour of 5-on-5 per day
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: CJ McCollum Playing with Lower Back Fracture
CJ McCollum had a rough night from the field for the Trail Blazers Tuesday, but he’s playing with a serious injury.
Sources told NBC Sports Northwest prior to the game that McCollum has been playing with a L3 vertebral transverse process fracture (non-displaced) since last Thursday. In layman’s terms, he has a fracture in his lower back. He has played three games since the injury.