Report: Nate McMillan, Pacers Agree to Extension
The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday that they have agreed to a contract extension with Head Coach Nate McMillan. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not released.
McMillan is currently in his fourth season as head coach after taking over the position in May 2016. He has compiled a 181-136 record with Indiana, and with the team’s next victory, will pass Rick Carlisle into third place in NBA franchise history for the most wins as head coach. With a record of 43-28 this season, the Pacers will appear in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season under McMillan’s leadership.
Source: Indiana Pacers
Sources: CJ McCollum Playing with Lower Back Fracture
CJ McCollum had a rough night from the field for the Trail Blazers Tuesday, but he’s playing with a serious injury.
Sources told NBC Sports Northwest prior to the game that McCollum has been playing with a L3 vertebral transverse process fracture (non-displaced) since last Thursday. In layman’s terms, he has a fracture in his lower back. He has played three games since the injury.
Sources: Giannis Antetokounmpo Suspended One Game
The NBA is suspending Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Bucks’ final seeding game on Thursday for head bump on Wizards’ Mo Wagner, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Report: Russell Westbrook to Miss Time Due to Strained Right Quad
Rockets say Russell Westbrook underwent an MRI in Orlando for a quadriceps injury. He has a strained quadriceps muscle in his right leg. Westbrook will be out for Friday’s game against Philadelphia and his status will be re-evaluated before the playoffs start next week.
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 12, 2020
Source: Marc J. Spears on Twitter