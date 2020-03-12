Headlines
Report: NBA to Suspend Season Indefinitely
The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of Wednesday’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, Wednesday’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.
The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of Wednesday’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.
Source: NBA
Sources: Lance Stephenson, Pacers ‘in strong talks’ on Deal
Lance Stephenson is in strong talks on a potential deal with Indiana, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. No agreement or decision is finalized. Stephenson would also need clearance from his Chinese team and FIBA.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 8, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Report: Jontay Porter, Grizzlies Agree to Deal
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team has signed forward/center Jontay Porter. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Porter (6-10, 236) appeared in all 33 games (seven starts) during the 2017-18 season as a freshman at the University of Missouri and averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.67 blocks in 24.5 minutes. The younger brother of college teammate and current Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., Porter shot 43.7 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from three-point range and 75.0 percent from the free throw line.
Porter was sidelined during his 2018-19 sophomore campaign after suffering a season-ending knee injury during a preseason scrimmage. The 20-year-old Columbia, Missouri native went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Source: Memphis Grizzlies
Sources: Kenny Atkinson, Nets Mutually Part Ways
The Nets are mutually parting ways with coach Kenny Atkinson, league source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter