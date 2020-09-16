Headlines
Report: Nick Nurse, Raptors Agree to Extension
The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday they have signed head coach Nick Nurse to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This past season, Nurse guided the Raptors to a 53-19 record during the regular season (second best in the NBA) and set a franchise-record with a .736 winning percentage. Toronto also reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the fifth straight year.
Source: Toronto Raptors
Sources: Rockets Interested in Tyronn Lue, Sam Cassell for Head Coach
Sources: There is mutual interest between the Rockets and Clippers assistant coach Sam Cassell. Cassell started his playing career with the two-time champion “Clutch City” Rockets.
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) September 13, 2020
With a head coaching vacancy in Houston, expect the franchise to take a strong look at Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 13, 2020
Source: Tim MacMahon and Chris Haynes on Twitter
Sources: Mike D’Antoni Won’t Return to Rockets Next Season
Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni has informed the franchise that he’s becoming a coaching free agent and won’t return to the team next season, he told ESPN on Sunday.
“It’s with tremendous sadness and gratitude that my wife Laurel and I announce that our incredible journey in Houston has ended for now and that we’ll be moving to a new chapter,” D’Antoni told ESPN in a statement.
D’Antoni, whose contract expired with the end of Houston’s season in the Western Conference semifinals on Saturday, turned down extension offers before the season.
He will be considered among a group of candidates for the Philadelphia 76ers’ coaching opening, sources told ESPN.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: 2020-21 Regular Season Won’t Start Before Christmas Day
NBA’s league office informed Board of Governors today that the 2020-21 season won’t begin earlier than Christmas Day, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Nov. 18 Draft date, 20-21 start date remain fluid.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 10, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter