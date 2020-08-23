Headlines
Report: Nick Nurse Voted NBA Coach of the Year
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has been named the 2019-20 NBA Coach of the Year, the NBA announced today.
This is the first NBA Coach of the Year Award for Nurse, who is in his second season as an NBA head coach. Nurse, the 2010-11 NBA G League Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year with the Iowa Energy (now the Iowa Wolves), becomes the first coach to be selected as Coach of the Year in both the NBA and the NBA G League.
Nurse received 90 first-place votes from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters and earned 470 total points. Two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks (147 points; five first-place votes) and Billy Donovan of the Oklahoma City Thunder (134 points; four first-place votes) finished in second and third place, respectively.
Source: NBA
Headlines
Sources: NBA Board of Governors Discuss Delaying Draft, Free Agency
The NBA’s board of governors discussed the delaying of the mid-October NBA draft and start of free agency on a call with commissioner Adam Silver on Friday, sources told ESPN.
The possibility of delaying those two events — an idea with growing support within the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association — fits into a potential timeline that would have the NBA’s original Dec. 1 start date for 2020-2021 pushed back.
The board of governors call on Friday — comprised largely of league owners — also included a discussion on possible dates to start the next NBA season beyond the current tentative date of Dec. 1. Silver told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols on Thursday that the Dec. 1 date “is feeling a little bit early to me.”
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
Headlines
Report: Domantas Sabonis to Return to NBA Bubble, Not Expected to Play
Nate McMillan confirms on @FSIndiana pregame show that Domantas Sabonis is scheduled to return to the bubble today and will enter quarantine for “a few days.”
— Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) August 22, 2020
It isn’t believed Indiana All-Star F/C Domantas Sabonis has been able to engage in basketball activity for past 6 weeks rehabbing plantar fasciitis and sources say there’s no expectation he’ll rejoin active roster should Pacers still be alive once he clears quarantine this week.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 22, 2020
Source: Scott Agness and Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Zach Collins to Undergo Season-Ending Left Ankle Surgery
Further imaging shows Portland forward Zach Collins with a hairline medial malleolus stress fracture of his left ankle, it was announced today by Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. The injury will require surgery to repair. A date for surgery is to be determined. Collins will miss the remainder of the postseason.
Collins, 22, appeared in 11 games (all starts) for the Trail Blazers this season, posting averages of 7.0 points (47.1% FG, 36.8% 3-PT, 75.0% FT), 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.45 blocks.
Source: Portland Trail Blazers